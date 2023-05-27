Brighton 0-1 Leicester: The Foxes maintain their WSL status

As we approach the final week of the WSL season, the stakes are high for both the top and bottom halves of the league.

Chelsea and Manchester United were in a tight race for the title while Reading and Leicester were battling to avoid relegation and stay in the league next season.

The fans were witness to an even start at the Broadfield Stadium, with both sides not managing to break the deadlock - the news must have broken with Sam Kerr scoring early, confirming a gap between the two relegation-threatened sides.

Katie Robinson was a thorn in the side of the Leicester defence - her instincts early on nearly picked out Elisabeth Terland for an opener.

Despite wasting numerous opportunities, the visitors managed to come out on top. A close-ranged finish from youngster Ava Baker sees her side leapfrog Brighton to finish in 10th place.

Story of the Match

Leicester knew they had to match Reading's result to survive - if the Foxes didnt win, Reading's superior goal difference meant a victory over Chelsea would keep them up.

Brighton had made four changes to the team that lost to Everton - four changes were made to the starting line-up, with Kayleigh Green, Maisie Symonds, Lee Geum-Mi and Rebekah Stott featuring.

On the other hand, Leicester had made just one change to their attacking line-up, with Missy Goodwin coming in for Ruby Mace.

The Seagulls started the game strongly. Elisabeth Terland seized an opportunity, connecting with a well-placed pull-back from Katie Robinson.

The Norwegian forward showcased her skills by executing a brilliant backheel that almost made it to the far post, but the Leicester defence was able to clear it off the line just in time.

Katie Robinson was a constant throughout the match - early on, she threatened to cause chaos on the right-hand side, luckily for the visitors, being caught offside.

Katie Robinson of Brighton & Hove Albion and Courtney Nevin of Leicester City battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at Broadfield Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

In the first half, the Foxes were not so tame but missed three golden opportunities to score. Hannah Cain's cross from the left reached Carrie Jones, who was unmarked eight yards out, but she misjudged the ball and kicked it wide.

Kayleigh Green attempted a far-out hit but was unable to hit the target on her final appearance for her side.

A penalty shout for Leicester was ignored by the referee just before half-time, with Aileen Whelan thinking she was clipped by Julia Zigiotti Olme in the process, but was waved away by the referee.

Second Half

There was some fight in Leicester even down to the wire - Wille Kirk's halftime team talk must have been inspiring, as his side came straight out and looked like a different team.

With his side failing to score a first-half goal in 17 of their 22 games, an improvement in the second half would've been beneficial.

Just after coming off the bench in some squad rotation, a bright spark in seventeen year old Ava Baker secured her side's safety.

Ava Baker of Leicester City scores the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at Broadfield Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brighton did not do themselves any favours with their second half defending - from a set-piece the ball is allowed to settle in the six-yard box, where the substitute is in the right place at the right time to hit home.

The substitutes for the hosts did not have enough in the tank to provide an impact late on in the game - the visitors did all they could to keep their lead alive.

Player of the match - Ava Baker

The goalscorer and recent England International gets my vote for player of the match in the final game of the season - there are no doubts that her impact substitution made the difference for her side.

In a matter of minutes, her bright spark means more than survival to Leicester.

At the midway point in the season, their tenure in the league seemed all but finished - losing their first nine games and on zero points at the start of the new year.

With experienced players leaving the club this summer, the influx of youth talent and the backing Kirk should pave the way fora positive future for Leicester in the WSL.