Four things we learnt from Wycombe Wanderers' win against Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers came out victorious over Blackpool on Saturday, beating the Seasiders 2-0. Wycombe's injuries at centre-back saw midfielder Luke Leahy start at left centre-back, while Blackpool were without striker Shayne Lavery.

Goals from Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan either side of the break ensured all three points for the Chairboys as their defence stood firm against the experience of Jordan Rhodes.

While Blackpool did have a goal controversially ruled out for offside and a penalty claim waved away, they ultimately created very little and were stifled by Wycombe's defence.

Embed from Getty Images

Luke Leahy can play anywhere

Leahy has proved himself as a bit of a utility man so far this season for Wycombe.

Signed as central midfielder after winning Shrewsbury's player of the season award last year, we have already seen him line-up as both an advanced and a more deep lying midfielder.

He has also played at left wing-back and against Blackpool he lined up at left centre back. Despite his size, he put in a brilliant performance and showed great discipline and footballing knowledge to look like a seasoned veteran in that position.

Blackpool won’t score many goals this season

The Seasiders have already struggled for goals this season but that was overlooked a little bit when they also weren’t conceding.

Now they are also conceding goals. With Shayne Lavery still out injured and Jordan Rhodes not as young as he once was, it does beg the question where will the goals come from for Blackpool this season

Forino and Low have a bright future in the game.

It’s no secret that Wycombe found a gem in 23-year-old Chris Forino when they picked him up from Loughborough University. They were determined to keep him and rejected bids from QPR and former boss Gareth Ainsworth in the summer.

Alongside Forino today was 21-year-old Joe Low who was signed from Bristol City in the summer and has been imperious for Wycombe this season. Together against Blackpool they were formidable, limiting the Seasiders to only a handful of opportunities. With both players only just starting their careers, you can’t help but feel like their futures are looking very bright.

Embed from Getty Images

Karamoko Dembele could be the answer

There was not a great deal of positives for Blackpool in their loss against Wycombe, as for the most part they looked pretty lacklustre in attack.

One bright spark however was Karamoko Dembele, the former wonderkid came off the bench to add positivity to the Blackpool attack, driving at the Wycombe defence on several occasions. While he didn’t create much, the positive approach was needed and you would hope Critchley will give him more opportunities moving forward as they look to improve in attack.