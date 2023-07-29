Freddie Potts on Wycombe move: "I'm here to develop my mentality around men's football"

West Ham youngster Freddie Potts completed a season-long loan move to League One side Wycombe Wanderers yesterday, and he featured in the Chairboys' friendly against Welsh side Cardiff City today.

The 19-year-old played 75 minutes in a 0-0 draw, as he prepares for third-tier football with Matt Bloomfield's side, who will be looking for a return to the Championship this season.

He spoke to VAVEL after the game, expressing what he is looking to learn in his loan spell with the club.

"I'm here to develop my mentality around men's football," he began.

"Playing Saturday and Tuesday isn't something that I am used to.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and hopefully win things with Wycombe."

👨‍👦 Freddie Potts is the third new signing this summer whose dad has played against the #Chairboys (after Kian Breckin and Joe Low).



Steve Potts featured for West Ham in their 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Adams Park in 1995. pic.twitter.com/PJytpSE8Yq — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 28, 2023

There are many amongst the West Ham fanbase who believed that Potts should have been loaned at to a Championship club, or even be given a chance at Premier League football with the Hammers this season.

Wycombe's ninth signing of the summer transfer window has been compared to Declan Rice, who left the club for Arsenal recently.

When asked by VAVEL why he decided to join Wycombe, he explained his discussions with Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield and how the new style at Wycombe matches what they do at West Ham.

"The playing style is similar to how we play at West Ham, the way he (Matt Bloomfield) likes to play from the back," he explained.

"There is a real good team environment, everyone seems together and that's what the gaffer said to me. He said it will be a really good place to work and train every day.

"I've only been here for a day and I can already see that, so I think it was a really good decision to come here."

Potts was involved in West Ham's European adventure last season, in a campaign where the Hammers would go on to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Whilst he did not come on from the bench against Fiorentina in the final, he gained valuable minutes in the group stages of the competition.

He is now looking to get more minutes under his belt whilst playing League One football this season.

"That was another good experience for me," he stated, referring to the European experience with the Hammers.

"I feel now I want to play men's football regularly and that was the main reason I came to Wycombe and I'm buzzing to be here.

"It will be different to Under 21's football in different ways. I'm really excited for that. I'm here to develop my style of play and to adapt to different styles of play.

"To come up against teams in League One, I'm looking forward to it."

An incredible transfer window from the Chairboys

As mentioned before, the signing of Potts was the ninth addition of the summer for the Buckinghamshire-based side.

He is not the only signing they have made in the middle. Luke Leahy joins from Shrewsbury Town having earned the club's Player of the Year, whilst Kian Breckin joins Potts from the Premier League, having arrived on loan from Manchester City.

Striker Dale Taylor also arrives from the top flight after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest, with defender Harry Boyes joining from newly promoted Sheffield United, also on a loan deal.

They have also completed permanent deals and with that, valuable experience.

Former Derby County defender Richard Keogh has signed for the club, whilst Kane Vincent-Young also arrives from Ipswich Town, where the duo won promotion to the Championship last season at Portman Road.

The other two signings are that of Joe Low from Bristol City and 18-year-old Laurie Shala from Crystal Palace, with the latter providing competition for Max Stryjek.

Wycombe Wanderers will be aiming for promotion this season and with the transfer window they have had to date, it is a very exciting time to be a Chairboys fan.