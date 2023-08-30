Leicester City vs Hull City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Saturday afternoon sees Hull City take on former Premier League champions and current league leaders, Leicester City.

The Tigers come into this game following a draw at home to Bristol City and will be looking to go into the international break with another win under their belt. Unfortunately for Liam Rosenior's men, standing in their way is the only EFL side left with a 100 percent record.

On paper, The Foxes have started the season as many predicted, winning all of their opening games and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. What nobody foresaw was the narrow margins of these victories, requiring late interventions in all of their matches to see them over the line.

Last weekend's victory against Rotherham United was no exception, requiring an 84th minute strike from Kacey McAteer to secure all three points for the away side. The hosts have also only managed one clean sheet in their opening four fixtures, making this an interesting affair against a Hull side averaging two goals per game.

Team news

Leicester

As is traditional with sides relegated from the Premier League, Leicester have oversaw a mass exodus of talent during the summer with departures predicted right up to the deadline.

Fullbacks, Timothy Castagne and Luke Thomas have both agreed deals to return to the Premier League this week, joining Fulham and Sheffield United respectively.

In regards to incomings, Yunus Akgün, who joined The Foxes on loan from Galatasaray, made his Leicester debut in the cup win over Tranmere Rovers and may be in line for his first league appearance against Hull.

Experienced centre back, Conor Coady, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer is still sidelined with a broken foot and the fitness of Dennis Praet will be assessed going into the game.

Hull

Like many clubs across the EFL, Hull are battling to get their signings over the line before the transfer window shuts. 31-year-old keeper, Ryan Allsop, joined The Tigers from Cardiff earlier this week for an undisclosed fee but will likely act as deputy to Matt Ingram between the sticks.

A signing that has been in the works for a while now has been the signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Whilst the club have yet to confirm the permanent transfer, reports suggest that the deal will be completed before the window shuts with a medical already taking place and personal terms agreed.

The arrival of offensive reinforcements before the Leicester game will be crucial for Hull who look to be without star man, Ozan Tufan. The Turkish international, who has scored four times already this season, suffered a slight thigh injury, bringing his involvement on Saturday into question.

Predicted lineups

Leicester

Hermansen; Doyle, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei; Mavididi, Vardy, McAteer.

Hull

Ingram; Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Slater, Twine, Traore; Delap, Connolly.

Key players

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

With last season's star players James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both departing Leicester in favour of moves back to the Premier League, the question of who would carry the creative load hung heavy over many Foxes fans.

Thankfully, that question was answered within the opening game of the season with Dewsbury-Hall taking control of the tie and ultimately winning it for his side. Equalling his tally for last season already, the midfielder scored twice within ten minutes to ensure that Leicester's return to the EFL began with a victory.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental under new boss, Enzo Maresca's possession heavy system. Given limited opportunities in the final third in previous seasons, the departure of attacking talent mixed with managerial changes has seen Dewsbury-Hall step up and propel his side to the top of the table.

Liam Delap

Last season saw The Tigers constantly struggle with injuries to their attack with no single player leading the line for a consistent run of games. This campaign has been different with Liam Delap arriving on loan from Manchester City over the summer and cementing himself as Hull's first choice striker.

Scoring on his debut against Norwich City, the 20-year-old has impressed in each of his four appearances this season. A well worked assist in the previous game against Bristol City caught the attention of fans across the league and showed the Englishman's abilities with the ball at his feet.

A rare mix of both pace and power, Delap has been a nuisance for opposing defences, playing on the press and causing chaos at the back. In a game in which the home side will dominate the ball, having a striker like Delap to press the opposition backline and get in behind will be crucial for The Tigers.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Leicester are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the King Power Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot catch this game live.