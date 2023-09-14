Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackpool: League One Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

After a slow start to the season under club icon Matt Bloomfield, Wycombe Wanderers have found some form of late, unbeaten in their last four and winning three of those. They host Blackpool next, who had failed to win since the opening day before their win over Wigan at the beginning of the month, which was then followed up with a win against Barrow in the EFL cup.

Both teams are coming off a break from league commitments due to the international break and will be looking to kick on as we enter the autumn months. Wycombe will be hoping that some of their early season injury concern will have eased during the international break. There will be some excitement as to whether new signing and former Bolton man Kieran Sadlier can help them continue their impressive form.

Blackpool have had an interesting start to life in League One following their relegation from the Championship. Proving hard to breakdown, they have kept four clean sheets so far but have also failed to score in four games with three 0-0 draws already this season. With Jordan Rhodes scoring in their last league outing, they will be wanting him to continue that goal threat, with the hope that they can maintain their stout defence.

Team news

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe are having a bit of an injury crisis at centre-back, having finished their last game, a 1-0 win against Northampton, with all round midfielder Luke Leahy as the left sided centre-back of their back three.

Joe Jacobson and Jack Grimmer are both likely to be sidelined for this game along with the imperious Ryan Tafazolli. Fortunately, it appears that the injury that forced Richard Keogh off in their last outing was not that serious. It does, however, put a lot of weight and responsibility on Wycombe's young centre-backs in Chris Forino and Joe Low.

With Wycombe often being very coy about injuries it can be hard to tell the severity of injuries suffered on the pitch. That being said, we can safely assume that forward Dale Taylor will be out for this game after he had to withdraw from international duty with Northern Ireland due to an injury sustained in Wycombes 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers in August.

Despite this string of injuries there is some good news as the two week international break will have allowed both Jason McCarthy and David Wheeler to build up match fitness. After the duo missed out on preseason due to long term injuries.

Blackpool

The international break could have given striker Shayne Lavery time to recover from the hamstring injury he picked up in Blackpool's 3-0 loss to Lincoln. However, based off Neil Critchley's comments after that game, the most likely outcome is that we see Lavery return to the bench as Blackpool try not to rush him back too quickly.

Fellow attacker Kyle Joseph is not as close to returning however, with his recovery from a similar injury being much more long term. Furthermore, there is a chance we see summer signings Kylian Kouassi and Karamoko Dembele in some form. Both of whom made their debuts in the Seasiders EFL trophy victory against Barrow.

Likely lineups

Wycombe Wanderers

Stryjek; Vincent-Young, Forino, Keogh, Low, Boyes; Scowen, Potts, Leahy; Vokes, Hanlan.

Blackpool

Grimshaw; Pennington, Casey, Husband, Connnolly; Hamilton, Virtue-Thick, Norbury, Morgan; Rhodes, Beesley.

Key players

Joe Low

Wycombe's standout player so far this season has to be young defender Joe Low. Signed from Bristol City in the summer, the 21-year-old has made a difference at both ends of the pitch in his fledgling Wycombe career. Already proving a threat from set pieces the Welsh U-21 international has netted three times this season for the Chairboys.

At the back he has helped Wycombe keep two clean sheets this season be seems to have formed a formidable partnership with Chris Forino. This game could prove a big test for Low however as he’ll come up against veteran striker Jordan Rhodes. It will be a one of Lows toughest tests of the season as he attempts to contain one of the greatest football league goalscorers.

Jordan Rhodes

It’s all well and good keeping clean sheets but if you can’t score goals then you’re not going to win. In their last league game one of Blackpools two goals came from the aforementioned Jordan Rhodes, just four minutes into his second start of the season.

The experienced marksman came into the squad in replacement of Shayne Lavery and should Critchley look toward Rhodes again then he will surely be a handful for Wycombes defence.

Rhodes has also become a bit of a bogey-player for Wycombe over the years scoring eleven goals in eight appearances against the team from Bucks. While stats like this often mean very little in the grand scheme of things, Rhodes’ experience will prove a challenge for Wycombe's young centre-backs Chris Forino and Joe Low.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Adam’s Park, home to Wycombe Wanderers

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game, like almost all 15:00 kick-offs in the football league, will be able to be viewed from overseas using either clubs streaming service. Audio commentary is available to those in the UK.