Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley: League One Preview, Gameweek 37, 2023

Tensions were raised last time the teams met at Adams Park in 2021. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Wycombe Wanderers have proven tough to beat at home in recent months.

They are unbeaten at Adams Park in their last six matches, stretching back to January. They last suffered defeat at the hands of league leaders Sheffield Wednesday on the 14th of January 2023.

Wycombe come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win midweek against Bristol Rovers. Brandon Hanlan and Chem Campbell grabbed the goals to give the Wanderers the victory in what was only Matt Bloomfield's fifth game in charge as manager.

The next visitors to Buckinghamshire are in incredible form.

Barnsley are currently embarking on a 10-game unbeaten run and will look to add to it this weekend. They have four wins and one draw in their last five league matches, scoring 14 goals in that time.

The Tykes are in fourth position in the league standings currently, six points above Wycombe who occupy seventh place.

They beat second-placed Plymouth Argyle in their last game by 3-0. Adam Phillips continued his fine form with a goal, while Mads Andersen and Nicky Cadden scored late to seal the win.

It sees them only eight points off the top two, and with two games in hand on most teams around them, a push for promotion is looking likely.

Wycombe won the reverse fixture earlier on in the season by 3-0, but Barnsley won 3-1 last time the teams played at Adams Park in the 2020/21 season.

Team news

Wycombe

The home side will be without Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler and Nick Freeman due to injury.

The highly experienced Sam Vokes, Ryan Tafazolli and Jordan Obita will also be unavailable.

Dominic Gape will also not be fit for the weekend.

Josh Scowen is set to face his former club.

Scowen is set to face his former clubb this weekend. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Barnsley

Robbie Cundy is back in training, but Saturday's matchup will come too soon for the defender.

Barry Cotter is thought to be unable for this game due to concussion protocols after receiving a head injury in a development game in midweek.

Brad Collins could be back involved this weekend after injury. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Brad Collins will be involved in the squad after recovering from an injury that has kept him out since February. His deputy, Harry Isted, has proved himself while deputising for Collins so boss Michael Duff has a tough call to make.

Max Watters could start after being impressive as a halftime substitute last weekend.

Likely lineups

Wycombe

Stryjek; McCarthy, Grimmer, Forino-Joseph, Jacobson, Wing, Scowen, McCleary, De Barr, Campbell, Halan

Barnsley

Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden, Norwood, Watters

Key players

Wycombe - Brandon Hanlan

Hanlan will be Wycombe's starting striker this weekend. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

After an injury to Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan has been Wycombe's main striker in recent weeks.

He put in an impressive performance during midweek and bagged himself a goal to top off a solid performance.

Hanlan will be looking to add to his tally of three goals this season.

However, it will be no easy feat against a Barnsley defence that has been solid all season. If he can ruffle a few feathers upfront, Wycombe could edge this encounter.

Barnsley - Adam Phillips

The midfielder is in fine form. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The Barnsley midfielder is in fine form. He has a combination of four goals and five assists in his last 10 appearances.

He is part of the midfield trio, along with Herbie Kane and Luca Connell, which gives Barnsley so much both going forward and joining the attack and also tracking back and helping out the defence. They are everywhere on the pitch, something fans have been calling out for years.

Phillips has a knack for scoring from distance, a skill Wycombe must be weary of, but one Barnsley should look to use to their advantage.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Adams Park, a 166-mile journey for visiting Barnsley fans.

What time is the kick-off?

The kick-off is 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch it?

Full match video streaming is available to overseas fans, while full audio commentary is available for any UK fans, courtesy of WanderersTV.

Barnsley's equivalent, IFollow Barnsley, also has coverage of the game.