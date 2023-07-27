A return of the glory days or similar settings? - Birmingham City Season Preview 2023/24

Birmingham City will certainly be looking to build on last season's 17th place finish, with survival no longer the aim for John Eustace's men.

The Blues comfortably avoided the drop last season, with a margin of nine points being the difference between them and relegated Reading. However, things are set to be different this year as optimism and positivity surrounds the club.

A recent takeover has changed the mood around the club, as the dismal days of being owned by Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (BSHL) are over, and American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner gaining ownership of the club.

Wagner's fittingly-named Shelby Companies Limited, have pledged to build a new stadium, provide investment for the football club, and aspire to take the club back to the Premier League, which they have not featured in since 2011.

Inconsistency hampered Birmingham last season, as triumphs against teams in the top half of the division like Millwall and Swansea City, and a domestic double over the closely located West Bromwich Albion, were contrasted with defeats to relegated Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.

A string of dominant displays between September and October evidenced Eustace's side's capabilities. An impressive victory away at Deepdale set the mood for the month, as Maxime Colin's 16th minute strike claimed all three points versus Preston North End.

Eleven days later Blues made the short trip across the second city and departed The Hawthorns with all three points, as a Scott Hogan hat-trick inspired his side to a memorable win under the lights.

Scott Hogan claimed the matchball at The Hawthorns (Photo by NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Next up were play-off finalists to be, Coventry City, who were held to a goalless stalemate at St. Andrews. The rich vein of form continued despite a tough run of fixtures, as league runners-up Sheffield United were also made to share the points with 'the boys in royal blue', as Troy Deeney's leveller cancelled out Oli McBurnie's opener at Bramall Lane.

It was clear to see the togetherness that Eustace had installed at the club, as the team spirit shone throughout, the squad were likeable, and loanees such as Hannibal Mejbri gained the affection of fans immediately.

The unity was not just felt on the pitch as fans united in protest against former-owners BHSL; gaining media attention and putting the pressure on the group to sell up.

This season already feels much more exciting than those of the past, as survival is not the sole goal. Anything below midtable feels like it will be a disappointment, and finally, Birmingham City are commencing a season with hope. It is as if the years of relegation dogfights, last-day miracles, and ownership problems may finally be behind them, with fans now being able to concentrate solely on on-pitch affairs.

Ins and Outs

An influx of new recruits have increased the newfound optimism as money has been spent to rejuvenate the squad.

Dion Sanderson has returned to St. Andrews to the delight of fans following a successful loan spell last season. The centre-back linked up with the squad after Wolves agreed to a deal worth £2.3million.

Another new recruit aiming to bolster the backline is Lee Buchanan, who signed for the club after German outfit Werder Bremen accepted a bid of £1.5million.

Ethan Laird impressed last season on loan at Loftus Road, and has penned a deal with the Brummies from Manchester United for a reported fee of £875,000. The young full-back made 33 appearances for QPR last season, and will be one to watch for the forthcoming campaign.

Sanderson is not the only returning player, as Krystian Bielik has committed his future to the club after departing Derby County. The midfielder is integral to the Blues core, and having him as a permanent signing is great news for Bluenoses.

Koji Miyoshi made the switch from Royal Antwerp, arriving on a free transfer. The 26-year-old has five caps for Japan, and was labelled an exciting prospect when progressing through the youth ranks.

Another exciting arrival is Siriki Dembele, who has already shown flashes of his ability in pre-season. The tricky winger will aim to fill the void left by Tahith Chong, and is set to walk into the starting eleven.

Tyler Roberts is another forward who has joined the club, making a move from newly-relegated side Leeds United. The striker won promotion with the Yorkshire outfit under Marcelo Bielsa, but injuries hampered his tenure at the club. If he can keep fit, he will offer good competition to Hogan to lead the line.

Keshi Anderson signed for the club this week after leaving League One side Blackpool. The attacker signed after a successful trial with the Blues in the Midlands.

Tahith Chong was instrumental to Blues attacking threat last season, but has left the club to go up a division after play-off winners Luton Town came calling. The Dutchman sold for £4.7million and enjoyed an excellent spell in the second city.

Jobe Belingham also departed the club, singing for fellow Championship side Sunderland in a deal worth £1.75million. The 17-year-old made 24 appearances in the West Midlands, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on for the Black Cats this year.

Full-back pairing of George Friend and Maxime Colin have also played their final games at St. Andrews, with the former joining Bristol Rovers and the latter returning to France to represent FC Metz in Ligue 1.

The experienced Harlee Dean has also left the club after his contract expired at the end of last season

Another player not to be offered a new deal at Birmingham City is Troy Deeney, who was granted his wish of captaining his boyhood club during his time at the Blues.

Jordan Graham is also amongst the list of players not to be staying on with the team.

Strongest Starting XI

(4-2-1-3) Ruddy, Buchanan, Long, Sanderson, Laird, Bacuna, Bielik, Hall, Dembele, Hogan, Miyoshi.

Expected Finish

The play-offs will be a genuine and achievable goal for Birmingham City this year. The club have brought in some quality players and could be real dark horses for the upcoming campaign.

It all depends on consistency though, which they notably lacked last time out.

A 12th placed finish is more realistic, but would still be considered an achievement and a significant improvement on last year. Their main goal will be to get out of the 'in danger of relegation' category, which they are set to leave behind this year.