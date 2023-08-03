Watford vs Queens Park Rangers: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Valerien Ismael will be hoping to kick off his competitive debut with all three points when his Watford side entertain Queens Park Rangers at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Frenchman became Watford’s 10th coach since 2018 in May and is back managing in the second tier after a short spell in Turkey with Besiktas.

The former Barnsley and West Brom boss will be hoping this campaign will be a lot less turbulent than the last, as their 11th placed finish saw many inconsistent performances and three managers enter and depart in Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder.



​​​​​​Watford manager Valerien Ismael (Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images)

Life under Ismael in pre-season has been a mixed bag, with draws to Boreham Wood and Arsenal and a defeat against Crystal Palace, but they did pick up a confidence boosting win in their most recent game, defeating Peterborough United 3-0.

In the transfer window, The Hornets have had to contend with 16 outgoings, with the most notable duo being their top two goal-scorers from last season in Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, who have departed to Marseille and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, so there will be a concern among the fanbase of whether they have enough goals in the team to fire themselves into promotion contention.

For incomings The ‘Orns have brought in five new players, with Tom Ince, Jake Livermore and Rhys Healey arriving on permanent deals, while Jamal Lewis and Matheus Martins have joined the club on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Moving on to QPR, who equally had a turbulent campaign of their own.

The Rs came into the start of last season under the stewardship of Michael Beale, and they hit the ground running, as a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in late October left them top of the Championship after 16 matches.

Beale had attracted interest from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers shortly before that game, but turned it down, stating his commitment to the club.

But after a winless run of five matches left The Hoops seventh in the table, The 42-year-old returned to Rangers as manager in November and sent the West London club into a downward spiral.

The Hoops then appointed ex-Blackpool coach Neil Critchley to pick up the pieces, but his reign lasted just 12 games as 10 Championship matches without a win left them languishing in 17th.

In Watford fashion, QPR instilled a third manager, luring Gareth Ainsworth to his former club after more than a decade in charge of Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blackburn-born man narrowly kept his team in the EFL Championship, after impressive back-to-back away victories at Stoke City and eventual champions Burnley secured their second-tier status with a 20th placed finish, but Rangers had cracks appearing on home turf, and a final day 2-0 defeat to Bristol City saw a club record 12 defeats at home in a single campaign.

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

However, with a full pre-season and summer transfer window behind him, the 50-year-old will be hoping for a drastic change in fortunes, and ensure they are not dragged into any relegation dog fight.

But excitement has not been built up for the supporters to latch onto, with QPR victorious just twice out of their five pre-season matches, and head into the opening game at Vicarage Road off the back of a 5-0 hammering away at Oxford United, which Ainsworth described as “not acceptable” and apologised to the travelling fans for their performance.

In the transfer window, QPR have had 12 players depart the club, with regular starters Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng joining fellow EFL Championship sides Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

For incomings, Gareth Ainsworth has made six new additions to his squad, with experienced trio Morgan Fox, Asmir Begovic and Jack Colback all joining on free transfers to help the team become more organised and harder to break down after leaking 71 goals last season.

TEAM NEWS:

Watford:

Making the move from Reading earlier this summer, winger Tom Ince is set to make his competitive debut, alongside forward Rhys Healey, who looks to be the focal point of Watford’s attack after joining from Toulouse on a free transfer. He will be aiming to build on his impressive 20-goal tally from last season in Ligue 2.

Watford striker Rhys Healey in action for Toulouse (Photo by Christophe Saidi/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Midfielder Edo Kayembe looks set to be involved in his first competitive game since before the World Cup break last November as he has stepped up his recovery from a calf issue in pre-season. The Congolese international could be paired in midfield with the experienced Jake Livermore.

Queens Park Rangers:

Veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will start between the sticks at Vicarage Road. Jack Colback is also likely to make his QPR debut after signing on a free transfer recently from Nottingham Forest.

Last season’s top scorer Lyndon Dykes looks set to lead the line on Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old will likely be joined in the final third by creative outlet Ilias Chair, who will be looking to be the dangerman for the visitors.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes playing against Coventry City (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

LIKELY LINE UPS:

Watford: Bachmann; Ngakia, Hoedt, Porteous, Morris; Livermore, Kayembe, Louza; Ince, Sema, Healey

Queens Park Rangers: Begovic; Kakay, Dunne, Gubbins, Colback; Field, Dozzell; Richards, Chair, Willock; Dykes

MATCH DETAILS:

Where is the game being played?

Watford are the hosts for this fixture, with the match taking place at their home stadium, Vicarage Road.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, this match is not scheduled to be shown on TV, but domestic supporters can access their own clubs audio commentary passes at Hive Live and QPR+ for a fee.