England U23 3-0 Belgium U23: Young Lionesses victorious in convincing display

England Women's Under 23's claimed their first win under head coach Emma Coates, as they defeated Belgium Under 23's.

Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones gave the Young Lionesses the lead in the 24th minute of the game.

After closing down Belgium goalkeeper Femke Bastiaen, Beever-Jones managed to get in the way of the clearance from the PSV keeper, which saw the ball rebound into the back of the net for the opening goal of the game.

Beever-Jones thought she bagged a brace after heading home early in the second-half, after a good cross from Jessica Naz. However, the Chelsea forward was deemed to be in an offside position.

England doubled their lead midway through the second half. A corner from the left towards the front post was fired into the back of the net, with Kiera Skeels getting the final touch.

The Young Lionesses added a third. A superb ball into the area was matched with a brilliant volley by Southampton full-back Ella Morris, who hit it first-time into the bottom left corner to seal the deal for England at Shrewsbury Town.

Story of the Match

It was an unchanged starting eleven for the Young Lionesses, who went into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Norway. As for Belgium, they made six changes to their side.

The first real chance of the game came to the feet of Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones. A ball into the area was not dealt with at the back by Belgium, and it eventually fell to Beever-Jones, whose effort was saved well by Belgium goalkeeper Femke Bastiaen.

However, for PSG goalkeeper Bastiaen, it was a mistake from the 22-year-old which led to England's opener.

Really good pressure from Beever-Jones on the goalkeeper led to the clearance from Belgium's keeper to deflect off the England forward and into the back of the net, to give the Young Lionesses the advantage.

Despite her mistake, Bastiaen would be called into action on several occasions after that goal.

An effort from Tottenham Hotspur forward Jessica Naz was saved well by Bastiaen with her feet, before Ella Morris struck towards the far left corner, to be denied by the Belgium goalkeeper.

Into the second half, and England thought they had doubled the lead, again through Aggie Beever-Jones.

A ball into the back post from Naz found the head of Beever-Jones, who headed well into the far corner, only to be deemed in an offside position.

Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas was called into action for the Lionesses, with the keeper being kept relatively quiet.

Lisa Petry found space down the right, and after driving into the area struck towards the bottom left corner, but a smart stop from Thomas kept her out.

England doubled their lead midway through the second half from a set-piece. A corner from the left towards the front post was fired into the back of the net, with Kiera Skeels getting the final touch to put England in full control.

The Young Lionesses added a third towards the end. A superb ball into the area was matched with a brilliant volley by Southampton full-back Ella Morris, who hit it first-time into the bottom left corner to seal the deal for England at Shrewsbury Town.

Player of the Match

It is easy to pick out a goalscorer as player of the match. Had Jessica Naz played longer than she did it probably would have been the Tottenham forward.

However, Chelsea striker Aggie Beever-Jones led the line brilliantly for the Young Lionesses.

After working hard to close down the Belgium goalkeeper for her goal, she kept that work ethic up throughout the game, even dropping in at times to win the ball in midfield.

She would have had a second had she not drifted into an offside position, in what was a good display from England's number 9 on the night.