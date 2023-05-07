Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: United closing in on their first WSL title after Spurs domination

Alessia Russo (obscured) of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Millie Turner after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 07, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

It's that point in the season where points can make or break your season.

This is true to both Manchester United's and Tottenham Hotspur's seasons, where the former could win the Women's Super League, and the latter could be relegated.

United made two changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-2 - with last-minute goalscorer Millie Turner returning to the side after a minor injury led to Aoife Mannion lining up alongside Maya Le Tissier.

Vilde Bøe Risa made her second start of the campaign, following the suspension of United captain, Katie Zelem.

Spurs made four changes to their lineup - the most notable change seeing Ashleigh Neville sit on the bench. When asked about her changes, the Lilywhites' boss, Vicky Jepson, simply put it down to "squad rotation."

Sarina Wiegman was reported to be among the spectators at Leigh Sports Village this afternoon, with Bethany England, Millie Turner and Hannah Blundell among those looking to turn the Dutchwoman's head prior to the World Cup in July.

Story of the Match

Manchester United made an intense start to this game, applying real pressure to the Tottenham defence in the opening minutes.

However, it was Spurs who had the first clear-cut chance within the 10-minute mark.

The visitors tore open the usually rigid United defence with one and two-touch passes setting an in-form Bethany England with just Maya Le Tissier and Mary Earps to beat. Le Tissier made a superb block after England got around Earps, saving her clean sheet.

Bethany England of Tottenham Hotspur has their shot saved by a tackle from Maya Le Tissier of Manchester United during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 07, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The Red Devils retaliated, as they have done so often this season. Ella Toone, Leah Galton and Alessia Russo's link-up play caused great issues for the Spurs backline, who each consistently exposed the space that Vicky Jepson's defenders left unoccupied.

The first goal of the game came from a lapse of concentration from former Manchester United defender Amy Turner, who attempted a pass back to Molly Bartrip, but fell into the path of clinical goalscorer Galton and made no mistake to bury the ball in the back of the net - using the outside of her foot to direct it home.

The hosts were underway and on fire. Just minutes later, a well-taken short corner saw Toone fly a ball into the packed penalty area. A flick on by Galton took one bounce in front of Russo, whose volley put United two goals ahead.

Spurs produced a rare attacking opportunity in the last five minutes of the half, thanks to a brilliant driving run from Jessica Naz. The winger sent a ball into the box where Celin Bizet's header got the beating of Earps, but not the crossbar.

Jessica Naz of Tottenham Hotspur and Ella Toone of Manchester United challenge for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 07, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Second half

Jepson made one change at the start of the second half, with Morocco's Rosella Ayane replacing Jessica Naz.

Although Ayane gave Tottenham a brilliant attacking burst, United have just too much quality. Leah Galton, again, caused issues on the left-hand side of the pitch and crossed the ball into the box, finding the boot of Nikita Parris for the third goal of the game.

United continued the cruise and confidence was through the roof. Showboating skills from Toone, Blundell and Turner kept the crowd roaring. The one and two-touch passing by the hosts made the game seem like something out of training, finding it easy to exploit the spaces and beat their opposition one-on-one.

Alessia Russo of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 2-0 with her team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 7, 2023 in Leigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

With 20 minutes to go, Tottenham had their third goalscoring opportunity of the 90, but two unbelievable saves from the FIFPRO best women's goalkeeper in the world, Mary Earps, kept Spurs goalless.

Changes came for both sides throughout the half - for very different reasons. United heads to Wembley next Sunday to compete in the Women's FA Cup, so influential players such as Ella Toone, Maya Le Tissier and Leah Galton were replaced. The same occurred for Tottenham, but instead to inject some energy into their team, to push for a consolation goal.

The match ended with three goals and three points for Skinner's side, who maintain their status as league leaders. Spurs, although not in the relegation spot, have a gritty end to their season to ensure safety.

Player of the Match - Leah Galton

Leah Galton of Manchester United gestures during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 07, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

There are not enough superlatives for Leah Galton and the impact she consistently has on this team.

She can pick up the ball all over the pitch and terrorise defenders one-on-one. Galton is also a nightmare to prepare for, as she rarely stays in one position throughout the game.

With a goal and two assists this afternoon, Galton was the game-winning player for Skinner in their crucial push for silverware.