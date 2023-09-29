Lauren Smith: We want to prove people wrong

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith believes her side can prove a lot of people wrong as they prepare for their WSL opener.

The Vixens are preparing for their first season in the topflight since they were relegated in 2021, and Smith is looking forward to taking her place alongside some of the country’s best players and managers.

“I spoke today about this being a similar feeling to when we were about to win the league against Charlton.

“Probably a week leading into that, there was an anticipation, there were a certain number of nerves, there was excitement, it’s a bit of all of those things mixed in.

“It’s a buildup, but when it’s something that you care so much about, it’s natural to get all those feelings.

“I enjoy it when we get close to the game when everything is bubbling up. The squad is in a good place, we had a good session today, and we’re very much ready.”

The WSL of course presents numerous different trials and tribulations compared to the Championship.

An area highlighted by Smith was the physical side of the game, but she’s confident the players will grow physically throughout the season.

“The physical demands in this league are incredible, they get higher every time that you watch a game. The biggest thing is to make sure we’re fit and able to do that.

“Footballing wise, the players are good, we’ve got a talented group who have space to grow as well, and I know they will get better. It’s the physical challenge of the WSL that will be the biggest thing to overcome.

“We’ve managed to use the summer to advantage, as we’ve had a few different camps to build up our physical capability to where we need it to be, and that’s in a good place right now.”

Proving people wrong

Many pundits and armchair pundits have already pencilled in Bristol City’s name at the foot of the table.

A lot of new players have walked in through the doors of Ashton Gate, and the squad has a good balance between youth and experience.

According to Smith, it’s the easy narrative to put City at the bottom, but they will look to prove people wrong.

“If everybody thinks we’re going to finish bottom, then the bar is pretty low, so we can only do better than that.

“I don’t believe that, and the group certainly has higher ambitions than that anyway. Ultimately, it’s not about looking at the bottom of the league, it’s about looking at each week as it comes.

“It’s the easy theory to say that the team coming up are going to be the team going down. People’s perceptions can be what they are right now, and our job is to change them.”

Leicester start

City’s first game of the season sees them take on Leicester City.

The Foxes pulled off a great escape last term, and Smith believes it will be a difficult game on Sunday, but thinks she knows how to exploit Willie Kirk’s side.

“They’ve recruited really well over the summer and Willie has done an excellent job since he took over in Christmas last year.

“I know him well enough and that team well enough to know that they are going to try and dislodge teams who are further up the table.

“They’ve turned their game into a high pressing one, so we need to try and exploit that in some ways, and we have to take our underdog mentality into all our games.

“If everyone thinks they’re going to beat us anyway, that might allow complacency to set in and it won’t be as easy as it said.”

After playing Leicester, Bristol’s first away game will be away to Tottenham next week.

Both are teams who finished around the bottom of the table last year, and Smith knows results against them will be important, especially in a competitive league.

“These are two very big games for us. With the bottom seven in the league, you can probably throw them all up in the air and let them drop on the floor and figure it out.

“There’s always a team that surprises people. It was Everton last year, who’s it going to be this year to be the ones to prove all the doubters.”