Sarina Wiegman produces one last rallying cry before epochal World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman and Millie Bright encouraged England to play the game of their lives on Sunday, with the view of beating Spain to a first-ever Women's World Cup trophy.

“We have felt the support, we have felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK,” said Wiegman. “That’s something that you dream of, and we just hope that we play our best game ever tomorrow, and everyone who is watching in the stadium, in the UK, who supports us, enjoys it.”

England has failed to reach a World Cup final since the men won football's ultimate prize in 1966. Since then, expectation has been the backbone of the nation's chronic misery and a cost of success as attempts that followed have struggled to capture the imagination of a country built upon hope and optimism.

But after a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals - the only team to have previously beaten a Wiegman-led Lionesses, coming via a 2-0 shock friendly result 100 days before the start of the tournament - never has the fruit for England to replicate past glory hung so low.

Bright added: “We have got a gameplan that we have to go out and execute. I think everyone knows how big this is. It has been players’ dreams for years.

“Back home, we have seen the videos, we really appreciate everyone setting their alarm clocks and making the effort to support us. Even though we are a million miles apart, it is amazing what football can do in really bringing everyone together, but especially our nation. We are really proud. Stick with us one more game.”

"We know how passionate you are and how much you want us to win. But for us, there is a process. We have a game plan to execute. Like Sarina said, we need to play the game of our lives.”

Nothing but praise for a team ridden with off-pitch wrangles

There is only one opponent left that stands in the way of England's second major international trophy in the space of little over 12 months as they face a familiar foe on Sunday, admittedly under very different circumstances.

Following Spain’s quarterfinal elimination to England in the European Championships last summer, fifteen players informed the Spanish federation - the Real Federación Española de Fútbol - that they would not be available for national team selection for the foreseeable future.

That decision came after months of alleged mistreatment by Jorge Vilda, whose very tenure as the Head Coach has long been questioned given his coincidental friendship with the Chief Executive of the RFEF - Luis Rubiales.

As expected, though, Wiegman blocked outside noise and focussed on the task ahead - praising a Les Rouges side that has lit up the tournament with their sparkling possession-based style.

“The Spanish team is in a good place, they’ve had a very good tournament so far,” she said.

“As always, they want to play a possession game, they’re very dynamic, they want to play forward all the time … that’s not very different from when I’ve seen them before. In moments they will challenge us, but we will challenge them too.”

The Lauren James debate

England's beloved Dutchwoman, who has been rumoured to have a statue erected outside Wembley Stadium following Sunday's final regardless of the result, has squad problems of her own, albeit of a very different nature.

Lauren James, after receiving a red card for dragging her studs across the back of a Nigerian opponent in the Round of Sixteen, is back in contention for a place in the starting lineup after serving her subsequent two-match suspension.

The breakthrough England superstar in this year's tournament has scored and assisted three times in four games at her debuting World Cup, seemingly cementing her place as a starting attacker before a moment of madness halted her summer.

But in her place, Ella Toone has proved herself once more as a tournament game-changer as she stepped up to the plate in the quarter-final before scoring the winner against Australia late into the semi-finals.

It is for that reason that the Mancunian fan favourite warrants a start on Sunday, no matter how tough a decision it could prove for Wiegman.

And given her coach's penchant to stick rather than twist after victory, James is expected to provide fresh impetus from the bench when needed.

Wiegman said: “I said after that game, it was just a moment and of course, she regretted that moment straight away and she apologised, she’s punished for that and we know it should not be part of football. She walked over her butt, and she really regretted it. She started training again and we supported her.

“Sometimes when you’re not that experienced at this level, some fatigue gets in the game and you have a split second where you lose your emotions and that happens. It’s a mistake, a hard-learning lesson but she’s ready to play again.”

No plans to leave England

If England prevails this weekend at Stadium Australia, it will make Sarina Wiegman the most successful England manager of all time.

Having won two Arnold Clark Cups, a European Championship, and the first-ever Finalissima - the only thing missing in the Lionesses' trophy cabinet under their Dutch figurehead is a World Cup.

Her incessant quality to attain silverware wherever she has gone has made her a satiable candidate for any managerial vacancy, including the current opening at USWNT after their unsatisfactory performance led to an early exit to devoid them of a famous third World Cup title in three tournaments.

However, with a contract that runs until 2025, Wiegman has no plan on leaving her position, telling the media: "I want to stay with England - I am very happy with my job, I'm happy with how The FA treats me, and I'm getting ready for the Spain game."

The entire nation will tune in for Sunday’s final, with kickoff at Stadium Australia scheduled for 11 am BST. For the first time in 12 years, there will be a new name engraved on the World Cup trophy come the end of the weekend.