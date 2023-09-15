Transfer window: check out the new players from each WSL club

The transfer window for Women's Super League clubs was quite busy, especially after the appearance of highlights from the Women's World Cup.

VAVEL analyses the arrivals and departures of the 12 teams in the English first division below.

Arsenal

With the latest Deadline Day transfer, Arsenal looked to highlights from the Women's World Cup to reinforce their team. Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross and defenders Laia Codina and Amanda Ilestedt have been highlights of recent weeks, in addition to the signings of attackers Alessia Russo coming from Manchester United and Cloe Lacasse coming from Benfica.

Defenders Rafaelle Souza and Anna Patten left the club in search of new challenges, as did goalkeeper Fran Stenson; Mana Iwabuchi announced her retirement from the field. The season's loanees are defender Katie Reid (Watford), goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese (Bristol City), midfielders Laila Harbert (Watford) and Freya Godfrey (Charlton Athletic), and striker Michelle Agyemang (Watford).

Aston Villa

Aston Villa had a fascinating window, mainly due to the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar, who came from Twente. Three quality strikers also arrived: Ebony Salmon coming from Houston Dash, as well as Adriana Leon and Kirsty Hanson both coming from Manchester United. Two more defenders join the squad: Anna Patten, this time permanently, and Lucy Parker.

Winger Freya Gregory was loaned to Reading and Meaghan Sargeant announced her retirement at the age of 29 after a back injury. Other players who left the club were Ruesha Littlejohn, Remi Allen, Sian Rogers, Hannah Hampton, Natasha Harding, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Emily Gielnik and Evie Rabjohn.

Adriana Leon. Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton was also one of the highlights of the transfer market. The team secured two goalkeepers on Deadline Day, Sophie Baggaley permanently and Nicky Evrard on loan. Jorelyn Carabali and Maria Thorisdóttir arrive in defense; Vicky Losada, Madison Haley, Charlie Rule and Mackenzie Hawkesby arrive in the middle; Tatiana Pinto and Pauline Bremer arrive to attack.

Lulu Jarvis and Chelsea Ferguson were loaned out this season and Zoe Morse retired in search of new opportunities. Park Ye-Eun, Libby Bance, Brianna Visalli, Megan Connolly, Danielle Carter, Megan Walsh, Rebekah Stott, Kayleigh Green and Victoria Williams also left the club.

Bristol City

Promoted Bristol City have reinforced themselves well to seek their place in the Women's Super League. Kaylan Marckese arrives in goal, while Jess Simpson, Silly Struck, Jamie Lee-Napier, Brooke Aspin and Satara Murray arrive in defence. In midfield, Megan Connolly, Carrie Jones and Amy Rodgers are the new stars, and striker Amalie Thestrup is the further reference.

Defender Maddi Wilde has been loaned to London City Lionesses for this season, while Vicky Bruce, Jodie Hutton, Aimee Palmer, Elysia Boddy, Lily Greenslade, Lia Cataldo and Chloe Bull leave the club.

Chelsea

Chelsea made specific signings to address their deficiencies. Ashley Lawrence arrived to fill an essential role in Emma Hayes' team, as did Alejandra Bernabé in the same position. In addition, goalkeepers Hannah Hampton and Nicky Evrard arrive from Aston Villa and OH Leuven, respectively. Evrard was loaned to Brighton and Bernabé to Real Sociedad for this season.

In midfield, Sjoeke Nüsken arrives with a more defensive and conservative characteristic, even though Hayes uses this position little, and Maika Hamano can act as a more advanced midfielder or attacker. For the attack, Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel arrive as options to complement the squad, especially after the departure of Pernille Harder (and Magda Eriksson) to Bayern München.

Wieke Kaptein and Brooke Aspin were signed and loaned to their home clubs (Twente and Bristol City). Other loans were from Lexi Potter (Crystal Palace), Alsosu Abdullina (Paris FC), Charlotte Wardlaw (Glasgow City), Reanna Blades (Lewes) and Emily Orman (Reading).

Ashley Lawrence. Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Everton

Everton made very specific signings. Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey arrives from Manchester United, in addition to the transfer of four midfielders: Belgian Justine Vanhaevermaet, English Emma Bissell, Alyssa Aherne and Danish Karoline Olesen. For the attack, great highlights, the Italian Martina Piemonte and the Irish Heather Payne.

Defender Kenzie Weir will spend a season at Glasgow City, while Gabby George, Rikke Sevecke and Leonie Maier leave the club; legend Izzy Christiansen also announced her retirement.

Leicester City

Leicester have secured some key pieces for the season. Goalkeepers Janina Leitzig, this time permanently, and Lize Kop, as well as defenders Julie Thibaud and Courtney Nevin. For the midfield, Belgian Janice Cayman is the highlight, in addition to English Aimee Palmer. In attack, Jutta Rantala, Lena Petermann and Deanne Rose are the big bets.

The list of departures is long: Jemma Purfield, Jess Sigsworth, Charlie Devin, Erin Simon (retirement), Charlie Devlin, Natasha Flint, Georgia Eaton-Collins, Ellen Jones, Connie Scofield, Abbie McManus, Molly Pike, Lachante Paul, Sophie Barker, Kirstie Levell, Sophia Poor and Ashleigh Plumptre.

Liverpool

Liverpool lost important players for this season, such as Katie Stengel, who moved permanently to NY/NJ Gotham, Carla Humphrey and Megan Campbell, who were fundamental in recent seasons. Other departures were Ashley Hodson, Leighanne Robe, Charlotte Clarke, Rylee Foster and Eartha Cumings.

To supply the attack, the English Mia Enderby and Natasha Flint, as well as the Norwegian Sophie Haug, are part of Matt Beard's strategy. Other arrivals were Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah, defenders Grace Fisk and Jenna Clark, and Austrian midfielder Marie Höbinger.

Sophie Haug. Photo by Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Manchester City

Manchester City practically maintained its squad, only dealing with the departure of Australian Hayley Raso to Real Madrid. On the other hand, the team made a record transfer to have Jill Roord in their squad for the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United

Manchester United spent considerable money in this transfer window, especially after losing the WSL title to Chelsea at the end of the championship. Despite losing star Alessia Russo to Arsenal, the club signed Geyse Ferreira, Melvine Malard and Hinata Miyazawa. To give the Mary Earps competition, Phallon Tullis-Joyce arrives from the United States, and the British Gabby George, Evie Rabjohn and Gemma Evans arrive to support the defense. In midfield, Scottish Emma Watson and Spanish Irene Guerrero are the new bets.

The season's loanees are defender Jess Simpson (Bristol City), striker Keira Barry (Crystal Palace) and midfielder Grace Clinton (Tottenham), while Bella Reidford is dual-registered with Burnley. On the other hand, the list of departures is long: Sophie Baggaley, Martha Thomas, Ivana Fuso, Adriana Leon, Maria Thorisdóttir, Aissatou Tounkara, Kirsty Hanson, Tara Bourne, Emily Ramsey, Vilde Bøe Risa, Carrie Jones, Ella Kinzett, Niamh Murphy, Jade Moore and Ona Batlle.

Irene Guerrero. Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

Tottenham Hotspur

After a terrible campaign last season, Tottenham looked for some pieces that could surprise. These are Czech goalkeeper Barbora Votíková, from Paris Saint-Germain, Swiss defender Luana Bühler, from Hoffenheim, and Scottish striker Martha Thomas, from Manchester United. Finnish midfielder Olga Ahtinen is another signing, in addition to loanees Grace Clinton and Zhang Linyan.

Polish striker Nikola Karczewska was loaned to Bayer Leverkusen, while defender Kerys Harrop decided to retire. Cho So-Hyun, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Esther Morgan, Kyah Simon and Chioma Ubogagu leave the Spurs.

West Ham

West Ham haven't made many signings. Defender Jessie Stapleton and forwards Emma Harries and Riko Ueki are the new Hammers, in addition to goalkeeper Katelin Talbert who has been loaned to Djurgården this season.

The departures are Grace Fisk, Lucy Parker, Kate Longhurst, Halle Houssein, Brooke Cairns and Sophie Hillyerd.