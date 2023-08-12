Sofia Cantore: Why Italy's Hidden Gem Would Thrive in the Women's Super League

Sofia Cantore returned from the FIFA Women's World Cup a lot earlier than she would have liked to and arguably, earlier than she deserved.

In a questionably managed side, Cantore's efforts were visible for the world to see. Although Italy failed to get out of the group stage of the tournament, glimpses of her ability shone through.

Following a poor EURO and World Cup campaign, Cantore was vocal about driving change within the national team set-up, eventually leading to long-standing boss Milena Bertolini packing in her managerial role.

Some England fans may recognise her name from the Lionesses' Arnold Clark Cup match against Italy back in February, in which she scored her first and only senior national team goal.

However, her club football is played in Turin with Juventus, in a league difficult for those outside of Italy to access. Serie A Femminile is a league full of potential, but generates very little interest outside of its native country. The league has also only been recognised as fully professional as of the most recent 2022/23 season, indicating how Italian women's football still has a fair amount of catching up to do.

Because of this, and other reasons that will shortly be addressed, I think clubs from the Women's Super League should be registering their interest in the forward. At 23 years old, Cantore possesses a great deal of technical and tactical talent, versatility and has a very high ceiling for potential.

Sofia Cantore of Italy is seen after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Background

By just 20 years old, Sofia Cantore had already secured two Serie A Femminile titles, a Coppa Italia victory, and a Supercoppa Italiana runners-up medal.

Having joined Juventus as a teenager in 2017, Cantore embarked on a series of loan spells over the following seasons. Her three-year loan period started by netting three goals over 14 matches with Hellas Verona, followed by bagging nine goals in 22 appearances for Florentia. Her final loan spell saw Cantore at Sassuolo, where she scored eight times in 14 appearances. However, her time at Le Neroverde was cut short in February 2022 when she suffered a fractured tibia injury.

Her first international goal came in February 2023 in the Arnold Clark Cup, putting Italy level with the European Champions, England. The Lionesses proceeded to win the tie, but Cantore's effort that evening did not go unnoticed.

Italys Sofia Cantore (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Italy at CBS Arena on February 19, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Playing Style

Cantore is a very exciting forward, inciting pace, agility, vision, and creativity into attacking play.

A solid goalscorer, she is able to score from all areas in the final third, in a number of different ways. Comfortable in the six-yard box, outside the penalty area and using her head, Cantore does not need a clear-cut opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net. She also carries an extravagant air in the way she plays, with a handful of her goals coming from lobbing the goalkeeper. Tidy footwork and a dangerous ability to change quickly pace make her a nightmare for defenders.

Cantore is also very technically gifted, confident in one-on-one situations, be it out wide for her country, or through the centre, for her club. Both teams can therefore play to her strengths to best suit the side she is in - be it using her pace to beat the full-back to deliver a cross, or receive the ball in the centre of the final third to turn and shoot.

The Juventus number nine does not only know where the goal is but can also spot the run of her teammates, playing well-timed balls into their paths.

Sofia Cantore of Juventus scores a goal during the Women Serie A match between Sampdoria and Juventus on October 16, 2022 in Bogliasco, Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Which WSL club would she best suit?

Realistically speaking, the top four clubs could be ruled out here. The quality of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City would mean Cantore would likely be a bench player.

However, teams such as Everton, Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham would suit the Italian, as she would be almost guaranteed game time.

Last season, at Juventus, she made 24 domestic appearances, with just 11 starts. With players such as Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli, Lineth Beerensteyn and Paulina Nyström fighting for their starting spot in the front line, a move to England should not be ruled out by Cantore.

The WSL is one of the best, most competitive leagues in the world of women's football. Some of the globe's greatest players have made their mark in the league too: see Alex Morgan at Tottenham, Rose Lavelle at Manchester City, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema at Arsenal, for example.

Not only will Cantore get consistent game time, but she'll be able to test herself weekly against the world's best, train in facilities that are unlike most other women's football facilities worldwide, and truly reach the potential she is showing within Italy's national team and Juventus.

She would be one of only three Italians in the WSL should she choose to move, with former Juve teammate Aurora Galli and more recently Martina Piemonte both playing for Merseyside club Everton.

Sofia Cantore of Juventus Women celebrates after scoring his side second goal with team mate Aurora Galli during the serie A match between Juventus Women and Ravenna Women on April 28, 2018 in Vinovo, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

To conclude

Although the only transfer rumour associated with Cantore is Serie A Femminile winner, Roma, I would love to see a WSL club make a move for her.

The 23-year-old has a contract at Juventus until 2025, and realistically, I think she will see that out. But, I fear her potential will not be reached in the black and white of the Turin giants.

She is a player I will be keeping a very close eye on this season, as in just three games in the Women's World Cup, she left a lasting impact on those watching.

Sofia Cantore. Remember the name.