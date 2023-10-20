"We should be winning these games": Marc Skinner previews upcoming WSL clash against Everton after European heartbreak

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has been in the spotlight following his side's dismissal from the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday night.

In his post-match press conference in Paris, after his side was defeated 4-2 on aggregate, Skinner slated the format of the European competition and officiating quality. Specifically, he said:

"There are teams going through to this competition [group stage] that are not good enough. Our standard is better than that standard, and it’s crazy that we have to play PSG at this qualifying round, crazy. And it needs to be something that’s addressed.

‘The word is: crazy. You saw how hard we had to work last year to get into a qualifying round? It’s crazy, right? Look how far Arsenal went last year, look how far Chelsea went, and yet we’re still having to qualify?

'It doesn’t work. And if something doesn’t work, you should look at fixing it. What I mean is there are other teams in other leagues, Wolfsburg have gone out tonight, they were in the final last year, mad, that can’t happen right?"

His comments have not been well-received across the women's football world - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes included. Shouts of disrespect had rung around social media, and although some could understand his thinking, arguments about how the comments were presented caused the issues.

In her press conference, arranged to preview the Blues game against Brighton, the celebrated boss argued that:

"I think that’s ignorant and arrogant all at once for us to say that.

“Roma and Benfica are two teams who won their leagues – they deserve perhaps to go straight into a group competition. But this isn’t about my opinion, this is what the format is and we have to play that."

But, Skinner had the opportunity to clarify the comments he made on Tuesday night:

"I'm not clarifying what teams I'm talking about. I believe at this level has to have a broader, much broader, depth of teams. If you place those teams in those group stages - and only the group stages will tell us - if any disrespect was made, then obviously I take that back as that wasn't what it was about.

"My comment was much more about the breadth and quality that I believe now that there is a need for more teams to be in this competition and then we will see who is average and who is not. We might have been average in the group stage, we don't know that. But, we played a good team.

To conclude, the United boss reiterated his intentions with his comments and assured the media that no offence was intended.

"It's easy to twist words, but if there was any offence taken then I am sorry for that. But that isn't what I meant. What I meant was I believe there should be a broader scale of teams and there should be more teams in this competition so we can then see where the elite level lies within Europe."

Manager Marc Skinner of Manchester United Women watches during the warm up ahead of the UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying Round 2 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on October 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Next, Skinner previewed his side's clash against Everton, in United's pursuit of their second set of three points of the season.

On United's start to the season

United's only three points of the season came in the first gameweek, taking the win from Aston Villa at a record-crowd at Villa Park for a WSL game. Although unbeaten, Skinner wants his side to be "ruthless" in winning games.

"The reality is that if we do fall behind in a game, then we have to get a goal back to get back into the game. It’s not a negative. The way we play and the way we have been playing – what we have got is a team who creates chances.

"We should be winning these games, that’s the reality. I want us to be more ruthless.

"If I look at every goal we have conceded so far, there are elements we know we can control and we haven’t and that is a factor of us learning together.

"Even in the game against PSG, we could have stopped those goals.

"It’s a bit disappointing from our perspective but that’s part of growing up as a team and we have to be more ruthless at both ends. If we convert our chances then we should be winning games. I am not worried at all but I want my players to learn from it, to grow up and to grow together.

"I believe that this team can always get back into a game."

Lieke Martens of PSG celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying Round 2 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on October 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

On Everton

Everton has had a frustrating start to the season, picking up three points so far this campaign. After losing to Brighton and Leicester, the Toffees will take confidence into the United game after recently beating Merseyside rivals Liverpool, at Anfield. Skinner acknowledged the threat Everton carries but is confident in his team after their European bout.

“When I look at Everton, they’ve not had the results they would have wanted but when I watched the Leicester game when they lost 1-0 I felt that they created chances. I know how Brian [Sorensen] wants to play, that they're a very technical team and want to move you about and he wants to press so he's got a very honest and quality style of play.

“We’ve just played PSG, who have some of the best players in Europe and we've got to go and put that performance onto Everton. If we get to that level then we’ve shown we can beat anybody in this league."

Katja Snoeijs of Everton Womens Football Club tussles with Millie Turner of Manchester United Women Football Club during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Everton at Leigh Sport Stadium, Leigh on Sunday 5th February 2023. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On injury news and Gabby George

The Red Devils took a hit early in their match against Leicester, as superb summer signing and former Everton player Gabby George was assisted off the pitch after picking up an injury. United soon confirmed that George, like so many others, had suffered an ACL rupture. Skinner opened up about the last few weeks for her:

"I spoke to Gabby and we have messaged a few times after the game on Wednesday night. She is doing okay. I think what you get when you have the operation is you have that starting point. It’s the start of the rehabilitation phase. She will still be in the emotional stage but I think once we get her into rehab then we can raise her back up."

As for other injury news, the Reds hold a relatively clean slate:

"Apart from Gabby, and obviously Aoife [Mannion] has not been in either. We will assess [the squad] today.

"I am hopeful that there are no injuries, there did not seem to be after the game. There might be some tired legs that we can flush out over the next few days and get them ready for Sunday."