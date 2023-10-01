Four things we learnt from Man United's last-gasp win against Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Lucia Garcia of Manchester United scores the team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on October 01, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 with Rachel Williams' injury-time winner to seal the three points. Rachel Daly put the Villans up 1-0 but a quick equaliser from Lucia Garcia saw the pressure mount again. Williams came in clutch in front of a 12,533-strong crowd at Villa Park.

Daphne van Domselaar is safe between the sticks

When Aston Villa’s number one, Hannah Hampton, departed for Chelsea, it seemed a huge blow for the Villans. However, Carla Ward’s vision attracted Dutch star, Daphne van Domselaar. Proving reliable for her native, the Netherlands, at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, van Domselaar joined the WSL as an established and respected keeper, globally.

The former FC Twente player made her mark early on in the match, getting a hand on a powerful strike by United’s new signing Geyse who had torn through Villa’s defence. Van Domselaar also demonstrated her distribution ability across the 90 minutes, showing variety and versatility – something Villa have previously lacked.

Additionally, with regular left-back Mayumi Pacheco on the bench due to illness, van Domselaar’s role was even more crucial given the slightly weaker defence. The 23-year-old illustrated her admirable calmness and assurance in her own ability, an element of her game which has been clear during her time with the national team.

With a full-strength backline soon, van Domselaar will be able to excel this season with her new team.

New United signings proving impressive

Replacing defender Ona Batlle and striker Alessia Russo – two players the Reds did not want to lose – was always going to prove a challenge. Splashing the cash on Everton’s Gabby George caused some controversy among fans but, so far, she has transpired to be a stand out performer.

From the off, childhood Red Devil, George, dictated the left-wing, leaving Aston Villa’s Alisha Lehmann without answers. George’s physicality, vision and relentlessness have been highlighted over the past few seasons with her former side Everton. However, with a strong back line alongside her, it seems that United could be the side which George will truly thrive with.

In similar fashion, Brazilian striker, Geyse, was the creator of most of United’s chances in the first half. The former Barcelona player did not hesitate in ploughing through Aston Villa’s back line and capitalising off any weakness she saw.

United's performance assured fans that despite key personnel departing, there is still depth and strength in most areas of the game. Rachel Williams, the veteran striker, remained reliable and Lucia Garcia who has had limited opportunities, was a gamechanger.

An International Hangover

Most WSL and National Team managers have raised clear concerns over the past few months about the high demands of the international schedule. In the past few weeks, with the start of the Nations League, this conversation resurfaced once again and today's clash reflected the fatigue spoken about.

There were pockets of intensity from both sides however, this mainly came from the likes of Gabby George, Leah Galton, Rachel Williams and Kirsty Hanson – three players who did not go to the World Cup. Hanson featured for Scotland over the most recent international break but it is clear that players who headed to the World Cup are experiencing physical and mental fatigue.

There is often some natural rustiness at the start of the season, yet, top players being over-worked is not an ideal way for anyone to start their campaign.

The gap is closing

A goalless first half was an indication of the standard of both sides, Aston Villa slowly closing the gap between the traditional top four sides and the rest of the league.

For a league where often the referees are reluctant to book players, the number of yellow cards within the first half of the game reflected the physical nature of the match up of the teams.

Aston Villa pushed themselves to finish fifth in the WSL table last season, the highest in their history. Manchester United also recorded their best season within their short history so it is no surprise that this opener was such a battle.

There was a period of five minutes in which Kirsty Hanson was sent off against her former team, the inevitable Rachel Daly put the Villans ahead and Lucia Garcia quickly equalised. It epitomised the drama and excitement of the match.

The momentum swung between the two sides throughout the game, United dominating possession at times and at the start, but Villa found periods of rhythm and put pressure in United’s box. This level of competitiveness would not have been expected from these teams a few seasons ago.