Everton vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Ella Toone of Manchester United Women Football Club during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Everton at Leigh Sport Stadium, Leigh on Sunday 5th February 2023. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Merseyside meets Manchester on the fourth gameweek of this already exhilarating Women's Super League season.

In terms of league action, Everton got their first win of the campaign last time out in the Merseyside derby. Blues' captain, Megan Finnigan, headed home what turned out to be the winner on the half hour mark, hers and Everton's second goal of the season to bring them further derby day delight at Anfield.

Manchester United took a point off of Willie Kirk's Leicester City side at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, The Red Devils fell behind on the hour I’m mark thanks to Aileen Whelan's composed finish but stole back a point just seven minutes later, thanks to Maya Le Tissier's first goal of the campaign.

United also had the chance to reach the UEFA Women's Champions League Group stages for the first time in the clubs history on Wednesday night, but a 3-1 defeat to PSG (4-2 agg) saw the Red Devils crash out of Europe's elite club competition at the first hurdle.

Team News:

Everton:

The main concern for Everton is whether Lucy Hope will be fit to participate for Brian Sorensen's side. The Scottish midfielder was forced off with injury after just three minutes at Anfield in what was a bitter blow for her, with all of a Everton connection hoping the news isn't too serious, however photos of Hope on crutches after the game would suggest she might be out for a prolonged period.

Manchester United:

Former Everton defender Gabby George was withdrawn with injury with just eight minutes on the clock on Sunday, with what was later confirmed as an ACL injury.

This news comes as a bitter blow for George who had just started to find her feet at United, with boss Marc Skinner confirming she will be out for around 12 months in his press conference before the PSG UWCL second leg.

In George's absence, you would think Jayde Riviere will likely be her replacement. The Canadian actually slotted in at right back with Hannah Blundell moving across to the left in the second leg in Paris, with something similar probably on the radar for the Walton Hall Park trip on Sunday.

Predicted line ups:

Everton:

Brosnan (GK), Bjorn, Finnigan, Veje, Payne, Vanhaevermaet, Galli, Wheeler, Bennison, Bissell, Duggan. (3-4-1-2)

Manchester United:

Earps (GK), Riviere, Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell, Naalsund, Zelem, Garcia, Toone, Galton, Geyse. (4-2-3-1).

Key Players:

Everton - Megan Finnigan

She's been at The Toffee's since the age of nine and is now the club captain who's scored in back to back Anfield Merseyside derby wins, Megan Finnigan is certainly living every Evertonians dream.

Over the last two seasons, Finnigan has taken her chance and is playing some of the best football of her career. 16 matches and over 1,000 minutes in both of the last two seasons, Everton's imperious centre half penned a new three year deal with the Merseyside club in April of this year, showcasing the 25 year olds importance to Brian Sorensen's system.

Having notched both of Everton's two goals in the WSL this season too, Finnigan's importance in both boxes as shown at Anfield with the clean sheet on top of the goal cannot be underestimated.

Manchester United - Geyse

The player signed to arguably take up the baton from Alessia Russo after the Lionesses move to North London side Arsenal, Brazilian Geyse has fitted in seamlessly in Manchester.

The 25 year old, who's career has already featured stellar clubs such as Benfica, Madrid CFF and FC Barcelona, the Brazilian has shown glimpses already of why United opted for her services.

Having been a major reason as to why United got a draw in the first leg of their UEFA Womens Champions League tie with PSG by turning the tide off the bench, Marc Skinner will surely both realise, and utilise, the importance of someone who has scored 109 career goals in 167 career games as United look to add an extra attacking edge to their play.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

Everton host Manchester United at Walton Hall Park on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

What time is kick off?

The game will get underway at 1pm.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on the FA Player.