Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Revered as a genius after guiding Aston Villa into the top half of the Barclays Women’s Super League table last term, Carla Ward is held in high esteem across much of the Midlands - and rightly so.

The prior season, Villa had recorded just 21 points from 22 league games - meaning they finished with half of fourth-placed Manchester United’s points tally.

And while there were still ten points separating Carla Ward’s side from the top four at the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, there is no doubt that there were marked improvements within the side.

Villa’s progress last term makes for an interesting storyline, especially when coupled with the remarkable dip in form that was felt across North London. Having finished fifth in 2021/22, few would have expected Tottenham Hotspur to find themselves dragged into a relegation battle the following season.

But alas, football is a strange sport - and as these two sides prepare to meet once more at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday, the narratives have flipped once more.

Stoppage time woes for Ward

There is no denying that Aston Villa have drawn the short straw with their opening league fixtures - as Carla Ward admitted in her pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Her side hosted Manchester United on the opening day of the new season - and despite taking the lead, two late goals from Lucía García and Rachel Williams ensured that the mood amongst the home crowd would be subdued when the final whistle rang out at Villa Park.

Aston Villa were rather convincingly dispatched by Liverpool the following week on Merseyside - but there were hopes that Carla Ward’s side could bring an end to their early season woes at the Emirates Stadium on October 15. There, they’d meet an Arsenal side that was also struggling to find form.

But as had been the case on the opening day, Maz Pacheco’s opening goal wasn’t to be enough for Aston Villa. Conceding twice in the dying stages of the game saw Arsenal clinch all three points, leaving the visitors without a point in the table - although they’re not quite bottom, with Bristol City suffering from an inferior goal difference.

Vilahamn has eyes on victory

In the Lilywhite half of North London, there is hope that Robert Vilahamn is managing to turn things around - and if early season results are anything to go by, it certainly appears as though he is doing just that.

Spurs also faced difficult opposition on the opening day of the WSL, falling to a defeat at Stamford Bridge - but the Lilywhites oozed class with a stunning performance. Had Martha Thomas have been a little more clinical in front of goal, Vilahamn could have marked his league debut with an upset of catastrophic proportions.

But they’ve worked out how to pick up the points since, storming to a comfortable win against league newbies Bristol City before coming from behind to defeat Brighton at the AMEX.

Throw the six-goal demolition of Reading in the Conti Cup into the mix too, and it’s easy to see why this Tottenham Hotspur side have earned a formidable reputation already - less than a month into the domestic season.

Key players

Aston Villa: Rachel Daly

Perhaps as a consequence of Aston Villa’s slow start to the season, Rachel Daly has netted just one goal across her side’s opening three matches.

It’s not a bad return by any means, but if Carla Ward wants her side to rise through the table and reach Christmas in a comfortable position, the England international will play a key role - and her goals are almost an essential in this Villa outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur: Grace Clinton

It’s been a fantastic start to the season for Grace Clinton, who has excelled in North London since her loan arrival from Manchester United - perhaps best demonstrated by her thunderous goal against Brighton as Spurs soared to three points against the Seagulls.

That undeniable graft hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the 20-year-old called upon by Sarina Wiegman to join the England squad for their two UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium at the end of the month.

Team news

Carla Ward will still be without Kirsty Hanson, with the Scottish international set to serve the final match of her three-game ban after picking up a red card against Manchester United.

Villa will also be without Kenza Dali, with the French star continuing her recovery from a knee injury sustained at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She is ‘back on the grass’ though, and is set to return to the squad following the upcoming international break.

Georgia Mullett has returned to the squad after missing out last week through illness.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, they’ll be without Beth England as she continues her recovery from a serious injury.

Predicted lineups

Aston Villa: van Domselaar; Pacheco, Turner, Corsie, Patten, Mayling; Lehmann, Staniforth, Nobbs, Leon; Daly

Tottenham Hotspur: Spencer; Neville, Bartrip, Bühler, James; Summanen, Ahtinen, Spence; Clinton, Thomas, Bizet Ildhusøy

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. This is Aston Villa Women’s usual home ground, but it will be the first time this season that they have played there - after two away days and a match at Villa Park.

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 BST on Saturday, 21 October.

How can I watch?

This match will be broadcast live on FA Player.