David Moyes praises "brilliant" Aston Villa

West Ham return from the international break, travelling to Aston Villa in the sole game of this weekend's 'Super Sunday'.

The Hammers will be setting their sights on the top five ahead of this huge clash, as they sit just two points behind fifth-placed Newcastle. The game sets up to be a cracker as two of the most in-form Premier League teams go head-to-head.

Historically, West Ham have been extremely successful against the Villains, with their current unbeaten run against the side from the Midlands stretching to eleven games, which they will look to continue as they head to Villa Park.

Will they be able to continue that form on Sunday? David Moyes hopes so, but he is extremely wary of the challenge that Aston Villa will bestow upon West Ham.

Moyes highlights the challenge of Aston Villa

Although unbeaten in eleven versus Villa, Moyes recognises what a completely different outfit the side in claret and blue are from what they once were.

"I think Aston Villa have done brilliantly well. I think the manager is doing a great job; they have signed good players, and they look as if they’re building a strong team.

"When I look back at Aston Villa in the past and where they are now, they’re in a much, much stronger place, and they’ve got good players, they really have, and a good team.

Clearly, Moyes acknowledges the tough preposition ahead of the Cockney Boys as they face Unai Emery's side, who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and have not dropped any points at home so far this campaign.

Team News

David Moyes provided an update on his squad's fitness ahead of the visit to Villa Park:

"The international lads, at the moment, seem okay," he said.

"We saw two of them for the first time this morning (Friday), but the game being on Sunday helps us."

Moyes also stated the importance of having a "few days off" during the international break while confirming that Mohammed Kudus is "very close" to making his first Premier League start

Moyes also confirmed that both Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnston have returned to training but are not quite ready yet.

Harmony going into the game

Hammers boss David Moyes shared that he felt his squad was in a really good place going into the game with closely matched Villa.

"We’re in a really good mood. We think we’ve had a good second phase of the season, this most recent set of games when we had a tough period.

"We’re in good shape; we’ve had a couple of good cup results in between the Premier League games as well, so all of those things add to the mood, and I have to say the players have been playing really well.

"They’ve done a great job; we can improve on loads of things, but I have to give them great credit for the way they’ve started the season."

Plainly, Moyes is confident in his squad's ability and hopes they can keep up their strong form against their potential rivals for a European place, Aston Villa.