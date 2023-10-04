Pre-match Analysis: What can West Ham expect from SC Freiburg?

West Ham travel to the Europa-Park Stadion on Thursday evening for matchday two of the UEFA Europa League. There, they will come up against the formidable SC Freiburg, who could provide their toughest challenge in Group A. But what are the German Bundesliga side all about?

Longevity

SC Freiburg have enjoyed moderate success over the last few years thanks to a handful of European appearances and a run to the DFB-Pokal final. This is a stark improvement in their footballing position in the previous decade. A constant proponent of the progress made at the club lands on the shoulders of manager Christian Streich. The German has been at the helm for 12 years and has overseen relegation, promotion, and near UEFA Champions League qualification. His high-pressing, high-tempo style of football has provided die Breisgau-Brasilianer (Breisgau Brazilians) with the launching pad to propel them to this stage, and the Hammers will need to be wary of it.

Streich's tenure will seem a long one to outsiders. But in Freiburg, that is the norm. The club hold the record for the longest-serving manager in German football through Volker Finke, who was the boss between 1991 and 2007. This theme stems down to the players. Midfielder Nicolas Höfler and defender Christian Günter have been at the club since 2010 and 2012, respectively, making 302 and 379 appearances.

This loyalty and willingness to remain in the black forest has helped build the foundation and family feel at Freiburg, a feeling that underlies their returns to Europe.

They were unlucky last season not to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after defeat on the final day meant they missed out to 1. FC Union Berlin.

SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich animated (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Style of Play

Streich has been a flexible tactician during his time at Freiburg but has recently favoured a 3-4-3 system. Over the years, his counter-attacking style has been their route to wins. However, improvement in their possession and patience has taken them to that next level. They like to utilise their width, with Ritsu Doan down the right and Vincenzo Grifo down the left.

Mattheus Ginter and Phillip Lienhart form a formidable pairing in defence. With Höfler and Maximilian Eggestein in front of them, they can be hard to break down when they get it right. Streich likes his team to deploy a high-press. With high-energy players in the attacking positions, they can be as successful in winning the ball back further up the pitch as they are at the back.

Lucas Höler leads the line, sometimes alone or with Michael Gregoritsch alongside him. The 6ft tall striker offers Freiburg a target up top and plays a valuable role in getting the ball down for Grifo and Doan, plus grabbing a few goals himself. His height, alongside Ginter and Lienhart, provides Die Breisgau-Brasilianer with a reasonable threat from setpieces.

Nicolas Höfler and Mattheus Ginter celebrate (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

European Hopes

In their history, Freiburg have played 25 matches in the UEFA Cup/Europa League. Their most successful run came last season, where they won four out of six games in the group stage, drawing the other two. Their success meant they topped their group ahead of Olympiacos, Qarabağ, and Nantes. Despite this, they were drawn against Champions League dropouts Juventus in the round of 16, losing the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer made a successful start to this season's Europa League campaign, winning 3-2 at home to Olympiacos. They will make things difficult for West Ham when they visit Europa-Park, a win for either side will stamp authority on the group at this early stage. With Olympiacos expected to make short work of TSC in the other game in Group A, points will be valuable.

Expected Outcome

Both sides have made solid starts to their domestic seasons. West Ham have won four out seven games, leaving them seventh in the Premier League table. Freiburg have made a bit of a slower start, winning three out of six games, leaving them eighth in the Bundesliga. Both come into this game off the back of 2-0 victories in the league. West Ham bested Sheffield United at home, while Freiburg overcame FC Augsburg.

It will be a closely contested matchup, with both teams resting players at the weekend, it's clear that this game is a priority. Freiburg aren't unbeatable at home, and West Ham have managed some impressive wins so far this season. It certainly could go either way.