Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham: Post-Match Player Ratings

West Ham's ten game unbeaten run against Aston Villa came to an end as Unai Emery's Claret and Blue Army defeated their London visitors 4-1 to maintain their impressive eleven game winning streak at Villa Park.

West Ham came out firing, forcing a stunning save from Martinez less than a minute into the game. However, it was Aston Villa who controlled the early stages of the game. It then became apparent that a pattern was forming in the game: Villa would look to control the ball and hurt West Ham through incisive wide play while the Hammers would try to attack Aston Villa on the counter.

The first big chance fell to Ollie Watkins 15 minutes into the first half, with the striker taking a fantastic touch in front of goal before dragging the shot just wide.

It took just under half an hour for the deadlock to be broken with an effort outside the box from Douglas Luis, which rocketed towards Alphonse Areola, who got a hand to it but ultimately the power behind the shot beat him. Shortly after, Moussa Diaby threaded a stunning ball through to Ollie Watkins and got a beautiful shot away to only be denied by Areola with the West Ham goalkeeper pulling off a great save to keep the game at 1-0.

The second half started in a similar vein as the first. Five minutes into the second half, Edson Álvarez gave a penalty away after a foul on Ezri Konsa in the box. Doglaus Luis stepped up and smashed it down the middle, doubling Aston Villa's lead.

West Ham got back into the game in the 55th minute when Jarrod Bowen attempted a shot from outside the box, which took a huge deflection off of Lucas Digne, taking it past Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa eventually put the game to bed after an esqusite ball over the top from John McGinn, which Watkins controlled, dribbled into the box, found space, and smashed it past Alphonse Areola.

Late on, Aston Villa added another to cap off a superb performance as Leon Bailey beat Nayef Aguerd and curled on into the top corner.

Here are the ratings for the match.

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez: 7

The Argentinian number one was the platform for Aston Villa's success. He made big saves when called upon and was strong with his feet with fast and accurate distribution. Week in and week out, he shows why he is a World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Matty Cash: 7

Special in the first half. The fullback did not put a foot wrong. Great overlapping runs and accurate passing allowed Villa to have plentiful success in wide areas.

Ezri Konsa: 8

Solid defensively, won the penalty, and drove his team forward from the back.

Pau Torres: 6

Torres did not have much to do and lost possession on numerous occasions. It was an average day at the office for the Spaniard.

Lucas Digne: 8

Much like Cash, Digne facilitated the Villa attack by hugging the wide areas and creating an overload that West Ham could not deal with. Always available on the overlap with pin point passing, giving Villa the platform to attack well.

John McGinn: 7

Classy as always. Played a stunning ball over the top to exploit West Ham's defence for the third goal. Totally controlled midfield, breaking up play and playing pin point passes for Villa's attack to feast upon.

Boubacar Kamara: 7

One word to describe Kamara: everywhere. Wherever you looked on the pitch, he was there, breaking play up and getting his team forward. A very good performance from the Frenchman.

Douglas Luiz: 9

Luis completely controlled the game. He was crucial to Aston Villa's attacking output and solid defence. He was on the scoresheet twice and thoroughly deserved his return. There was quite simply nobody better on the pitch.

The most distance ran, two goals, nine ball recoveries, three key passes, twenty-two final third passes completed, and three tackles won The very definition of a box-to-box midfield player.

Nicolò Zaniolo: 6.5

He was the least noticeable of the Aston Villa attacking unit, but nevertheless, he did not stop working on the left-hand side.

Moussa Diaby: 7

Good on the ball and exciting going forward; a strong performance from the Frenchman.

Ollie Watkins: 8

Watkins just cannot stop contributing. Another goal and an assist today, and he could have quite easily had more if it were not for an effort struck wide in the first half.

Substitutes

Leon Bailey (Zaniolo 76') - 7

Bailey came off the bench with the game already over, but that didn't matter to him. Strong on the ball, taking players on and getting on the scoresheet with Aston Villa's fourth.

A successful quarter of an hour for the Jamaican winger!

Youri Tielemans (Diaby 85') N/A

West Ham

Alphonse Areola: 6.5

Although he conceded four, he cannot be blamed for the defeat today. There was not much he could have done about any of the goals; it was unfortunate not to save the second, but a slight deflection made it difficult.

A massive save in the eleventh minute denied Douglas Luis a goal from outside the box.

Vladimír Coufal: 4

Awful on the ball. Shockingly defensively. He lost the ball far too often and was beaten the majority of the time by Villa's left-sided attack.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Arguably, he could have done better to shut down Watkins for his goal. Aside from that, he was barely noticeable in the game (which is probably why West Ham conceded four).

Nayef Aguerd: 5

Substandard defending throughout the game, was extremely poor on the ball, and lost possession on numerous occasions.

Emerson: 5

He picked up a yellow card ten minutes into the second half and tried to get West Ham up the pitch, but the lack of fluidity in their attack meant he did not have very many options to pass to.

James Ward-Prowse: 6

The Hammers best central player kept the ball well and broke up quite a lot of play; he made four key passes (the most of any West Ham player).

Edson Álvarez: 5

Assisted West Ham's goal but gave away the penalty that put Villa in control. He was inconsistent on the ball and frequently beaten by the Villa midfield. He lacked (like the majority of the West Ham side) incisive passes into the final third.

Jarrod Bowen: 7

The Hammers' goalscorer and their biggest threat. He worked very hard with and without the ball. Another good performance from West Ham's star man

Embed from Getty Images

Tomás Soucek: 4

The West Ham midfielder played as a ten and was extremely poor on the ball. He did not really offer West Ham much going forward and failed to provide any effective defensive support.

A rare subpar performance for the Czech star.

Lucas Paquetá: 6

Not good enough on the ball today from the Brazilian; he dribbled well but passed poorly. The attacking midfielder was completely neutralised by the Aston Villa backline.

Michail Antonio: 5

Very poor on the ball and barely threatened Aston Villa. Just the one shot on goal from West Ham number nine, but that can be put down to the lack of service.

Substitutes

Mohammed Kudus (Soucek 67') - 4

He did not have an impact on the game at all, much like the man he came on to replace an underwhelming performance from the 40 million-pound man.

Danny Ings (Paqueta '85) N/A

Pablo Fornals (Antonio 90') N/A