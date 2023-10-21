Robert Vilahamn suggests trust is key after Martha Thomas' sensational start to the season

WALSALL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Robert Vilahamn, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Poundland Bescot Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Robert Vilahamn has suggested trust is key to Martha Thomas’ sensational start to the season, after the striker scored a remarkable hat-trick in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-2 away at Aston Villa.

Thomas’ three goals epitomised her start to the season, with her stunning, curling third goal from the edge of the box highlighting her natural instinct in front of goal.

Vilahamn insisted he has not changed any characteristics to her game, instead, he has provided a platform for Thomas to shine after suffering from a lack of game time at her former club Manchester United.

Elsewhere, the Swedish manager suggested Ashleigh Neville could return to the England squad after an impressive start to the season, whilst he is continually focused on the performances instead of the results.

‘She’s really sharp when she gets the chances’

Thomas has now scored six goals in the WSL this season, equalling her tally from the previous two seasons at Man United.

The striker has provided a consistent outlet up front in Bethany England’s absence, whilst also showing how clinical she can be with the ball. Vilahamn believes trust was key to her start to the season, insisting he changed nothing to her characteristics.

“If you give a good, trusted player a chance to play, you can see what she’s really made of. She’s a good character – pressing for 90 minutes – but she’s also really sharp when she gets the chances. If you give a good player the trust to play and self-confidence, you can see what she’s really made of.

"Those national team players who are on the bench in the biggest clubs, sometimes you can find that in them if you give them the trust. Grace Clinton is the same; give them trust and they shine,” he said.

“I haven’t changed too much [to her characteristics]. I let her be on the pitch so when you use her in the way we do, you get a lot of players moving around her, which means she ends up in a good position all the time, right? When she’s so sharp when she gets the chances, she’ll score goals. I think when you look at her, she’s so dominant right now and scored six goals already.”

‘This is a really tough away game’

Aston Villa finished fifth in the WSL this season, considered ‘the best of the rest’ behind the ‘Big Four’. They were expected to push on from their performance last season, but instead, find themselves with zero points after four matches.

Despite this, Vilahamn still believes it is a ‘really tough away game’, adding he was impressed by Spurs’ performance throughout.

He said: “Very good [feeling]. I didn’t really focus on the results in these first few games, I wanted to make sure we look the way we look. But three wins in a row and nine points in the table gives us really good self-confidence to play the way we want to. But also, the second half and how we try to score even more goals, that’s the most fun thing about this game.

“I think so [signs of improvement]. This is a really tough away game. You look at the striker they have at the start, and she is one of the best in the league, especially when they score an early goal as well. We just had to make sure we return the game and win it.

"Aston Villa will be higher up in the table – I’m sure of that – but when you get a bad start in the league, it’s quite tough for them. This loss was tough for them, and they have a tough match coming up. Hopefully, we can keep them below us in the table, as it’s nine points now which is a big step.”

When asked about potentially qualifying for the Champions League this season, Vilahamn said:

“Everything is possible in football. The players are taking steps every week, but I know we’re going to lose games and I know we’re going to struggle some weeks, because that’s the phase of learning. I hope we can be up there this season, but I don’t expect that. I’ll make sure we get better every week and, if we end up at the top of the table and qualify for the Champions League, then I’m not going to cry for that; I’d be happy for that.

"I’m impressed by them [the squad]. I’m a little bit surprised, but I’m getting used to it now because they’re so good, but it’s making sure we know how to take the next step.”

‘I think she’s been brilliant’

Ashleigh Neville gave Spurs the lead at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, after she latched onto Jessica Naz’s cross at the back post. It was her first goal of the season at a crucial time in the match.

Vilahamn has been impressed by Neville all season, suggesting he sees no reason why Neville can not return to the England squad in the coming months.

“She’s so good at defending, right? There’s nobody taking her on in that position and now she’s coming up to where I want her to actually score goals at the back post as well. Who knows [about an England recall]? But she’s a dominant player in a team that plays really good football, so why not, but I’m not really sure what full-backs they have in the national team. I think she’s been brilliant in the first few games,” he stated to VAVEL.