Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace in the continued scramble for early season points. Palace currently find themselves in the dizzy heights of seventh place and can only hope of holding ground in the top half of the table, after not finishing in the top ten for almost a decade. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been businesslike in dismantling opponents they were meant to beat on paper, in Everton and Burnley, but have been outclassed by two of last season’s top six in Liverpool and Newcastle.

Roy Hodgson has downplayed his side’s positive start saying his Palace side are “still very much a work in progress”. At Villa Park, they have not fared well winning only one of their last eleven visits.

Their 0.45 goal-to-game ratio at Villa Park is only worse away from home at Tottenham Hotspur, out of all opponents they have faced at least ten times in the top flight. This season though, Palace are undefeated on the road and could remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League away games for the first time since 1994/5.

Unai Emery’s side are on an impressive eight-game winning streak at home in the Premier League, stretching back to last season, and only conceded two goals in the process. It is the start of a five-match slog over fourteen days for Aston Villa who will be competing in the Premier League, Europa Conference League and EFL Cup during the upcoming fortnight.

Home venue of Aston Villa, Villa Park (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group Via Getty Images)

Team News

Crystal Palace

Chelsea transfer target Michael Olise (hamstring) and Wilfred Zaha ’s Brazilian replacement Matheus Franca (back) remain sidelined for the Eagles .

After coming off at half time in the 150th-anniversary clash with the Scots, Marc Guehi could be doubtful for the trip to Villa Park. Gareth Southgate revealed after the game: “He was just feeling something at half-time”. This could mean a debut for deadline-day signing Rob Holding, to come in alongside Joachim Andersen.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson has the choice between two former Manchester United keepers with the arrival of Dean Henderson who is looking to usurp Sam Johnstone.

Will Hughes also becomes an option in midfield after recovering from a knee injury and making his first appearance this season, late off the bench, in the victory over Wolves.

Aston Villa

The Villans remain without Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia long-term after they both suffered ACL injuries within the same week. Jacob Ramsey (metatarsal) and Diego Carlos (hamstring) are also unlikely to feature against Palace but could be back as soon as next week. With Emery stating Carlos only picked up a “small” injury in the Liverpool fixture.

Alex Moreno also sustained an injury against Liverpool, in May of last season, but has now returned to team training and is in contention for this week’s fixture, in what could be a huge boost for Emery’s side.

Alex Moreno is a key progressor of the ball for Aston Villa. Moreno suffered a hamstring injury in this game against Liverpool May, 2023. (Photo by Neville Williams/ AVFC via Getty Images)

Emery could also hand former Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet his full debut, after completing his loan move from Barcelona.

Likely Lineups

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Holding, Andersen, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Key Players

Eberechi Eze is the heart of the Crystal Palace attack. He is the only player in the Premier League this season to complete both ten dribbles (13) and create ten chances (13). Eze and teammate Odsonne Edouard have not been shy in front of goal, tied first for most shots attempted this season across the Premier League (19).

Eberechi Eze making his second England appearance in the 150th Anniversary match against Scotland (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/ Getty Images)



Odsonne Edouard has struggled to be a consistent goal-scorer thus far in the Premier League, but he has started this campaign with blistering form. With three of Crystal Palace’s five goals this season, Edouard now has four goals in his last six games which equals his tally for his previous 42 Premier League appearances.

Moussa Diaby has started life in the Premier League well after scoring two goals and delivering one assist in four games thus far. The lightning-quick forward is averaging 0.36 non-penalty xG per game, higher than the Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka’s 0.34 and the same as that of Gabriel Martinelli.

John McGinn is one to look out for in this fixture in particular too, the Scotsman has scored more Premier League goals against Crystal Palace than he has against any other team.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Aston Villa will be hosting at their Birmingham-based ground Villa Park.

What time is kick-off?

15:00 BST on Saturday, 16th September.

How can I watch?

Unavailable to viewers in the UK due to the Saturday 15:00 blackout, but commentary can be heard through local and national broadcasters.