Erik ten Hag 'delighted' with Harry Maguire after 2-1 win against Sheffield United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was “delighted” with central defender Harry Maguire’s performance as his Manchester United side picked up their fifth win in the Premier League this season.

“He showed personality and read the game well. He’s playing like we want him to play, very proactive. Out of possession, dominating against opponents, stepping in where necessary. I’m happy for him and his performance, but also with our win.”

The Dutchman made it clear that his captain deserved his player-of-the-match award, but he was equally as happy with the vital three points that his side gained.

'We had to remember' Bobby Charlton

United – who now sit eighth in the Premier League – won at the Lane courtesy of a Diogo Dalot strike from 25 yards, 13 minutes from time. This came after Scott McTominay opened the scoring midway through the first half, but then conceded a penalty for a handball offence, which Blades’ striker Oli McBurnie tucked away before half-time.

“He was outstanding on the pitch and off it. He was a big personality. We had to remember Bobby Charlton and we did it in a decent way.”

Ten Hag honoured Sir Bobby Charlton’s passing in his pre-match interview, outlining that the win was for him.

“His achievements are so immense, huge, global and it’s not only in England. I never had the honour to meet him but he’s an example for all of us," he said.

The Manchester United boss continued to reflect on the game, highlighting the fact that his side were not at their best in the first period.

“Our first half was not a good game; it was a poor game on our side. You see it often after the international break but especially with us, with so many changes every time in line-ups and the routines are not there. We allowed them to make it their game."

From a Sheffield United point of view, manager Paul Heckingbottom was quick to highlight how injuries are 'crippling' his side, with players such as Basham, Baldock, Egan, Lowe, Osula and Jebbison all on the sidelines currently.

He also mentioned: “Anel jumped for a header in training and hurt his hamstring. We will have to wait and see on the time scale, I’m just grateful it’s not as severe as all these other guys we’ve got out injured.”

“It’s something we have to look into, whether it’s about money, personnel or how we manage players.”

The Blades are left rock bottom of the Premier League table currently, with just one point from their first nine games. Heckingbottom acknowledged this and said: “The margins have been so fine for us in so many games. We’ve been close in too many to not have a victory yet. There were lots of aspects of that performance that were very good individually, and collectively. I’m frustrated. I think when I watch it back tomorrow, I’ll be able to look at it with a bit more perspective.”

“We’ve got to take it on the chin and build on that performance. We had to change the shape after the injuries we’ve suffered but it’s an opportunity for other players. I thought we adapted really well and it made us look dangerous. We defended very well so it’s frustrating, but it’s a tough league. We have to enjoy the challenge and make sure we’re better next week.”

The pressure on the Sheffield United boss is growing rapidly after they became just the fourth side in PL history to have only registered one point from their opening nine games. After such a successful EFL Championship campaign last season, Blades fans will want to see points on the board in the coming weeks.