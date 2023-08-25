Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on Kaoru Mitoma's senior debut and Sir Bobby Charlton's Ossie Ardiles joke

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou said more clubs will sign players from Asia after describing how he was stunned by Kaoru Mitoma's Kawasaki debut.

Postecoglou had been in the opposition dugout for Mitoma's first senior game, and said watching his performance was an eye-opening experience for him.

He also recounted a joke Sir Bobby Charlton told him about Tottenham icon Ossie Ardiles, after meeting the Argentine, who played for and managed Spurs, earlier in the week.

Ahead of The Lilywhites' tie against Bournemouth, Postecoglou also put his faith in striker Richarlison amid questions over his ability to fill the void up front left by Harry Kane.

On meeting Ossie Ardiles and Sir Bobby Charlton's joke about him

Ardiles is a Tottenham legend.

That much is definitely not up for debate, his transfer to Spurs alongside Ricky Villa was ground-breaking at the time, and he became somewhat of a hero in North London.

Such was the influence Ardiles had during his time at Spurs, that he even featured on a song in his own name by Chas & Dave called 'Ossie's Dream', which celebrated Tottenham making the 1981 FA Cup final, which they would later win.

The song charted as high as number five in the UK.

Unsurprisingly then, Postecoglou was quite excited to meet the legendary figure.

He recalled a joke he was told by Sir Bobby Charlton about how, despite Australian Craig Johnston's FA Cup win with Liverpool in 1986, Ardiles remained the first ever 'Ossie' to win the trophy.

"I met Ossie Ardiles yesterday, legend, absolute legend of the football club.

"Growing up in Australia, that time of him and Ricky Villa, we held them up as idols, we weren't Tottenham supporters, but they were players who made you go 'woah'.

"When I got the job, one of my best mates said 'you've got to get a photo with Ossie Ardiles', so I did that yesterday.

"But he was also my go-to trivia question, because when we were growing up we had a famous Australian footballer, Craig Johnston, who played for Liverpool and won the FA Cup, and iconic FA Cup winning Aussie.

"But before that, my trivia question was always, 'who was the first Aussie to win an FA Cup?'

"They always used to say Craig Johnson, but it was Ossie Ardiles.

"To further my unique football journey, the person who told me that joke was Sir Bobby Charlton, he came out to Australia for a soccer clinic and that was the joke he told me and it's stayed with me ever since."

On whether Richarlison can replace Harry Kane

Postecoglou felt the expectations set for Brazilian striker Richarlison were unfair when he was asked if he could fill the void left by Harry Kane.

"If he's gone 20 games without a goal I'll have a discussion with him, but not after two games.

"If Richy was playing for another Premier League club and scored 10 to 15 goals last year, like he did when he was at Everton, people would be saying 'why don't you go and sign Richarlison? He's a proven Premier League player'.

"But he's here, so I don't look at it through the lens of last year, I just look at it through the lens of now.

"We're two games into a season where he's helped us in this early stage, where our football's not where it needs to be, to get a couple of promising results, and hopefully that continues."

It has been a tough start to life in North London for Richarlison, but Postecoglou said change around him was enforced, and he is happy with his current striker.

"This football club needed to change, change is the only way you can instigate a different outcome.

"Sometimes that's not a better outcome, it can be a worse one, but there needs to be change.

"I think everyone at the club has got to grips with the fact that Harry's gone and he's gone off to a new challenge and I'm sure he'll do very well over there.

"We've got out own challenge now, I don't think there's any usefulness comparing yourself to something that's no longer here, and is not really relevant any more.

"It would be different if it was on the back of a successful era, because with successful eras you want some sort of continuation.

"There needs to be a breakage of what people perceive of you as a football club, so that change has happened.

"It's not just about Harry, it's about everything we're doing.

"You have to be different to be different if you want a different outcome.

On being from a 'non-traditional' football country

It is fair to say Postecoglou has had a unique career yet a successful one, as the first ever Australian to manage in the Premier League.

He said that whilst he feels he has been judged differently for his background, he has enjoyed managing all over the world and gaining different experiences from it.

"If you're not European or South American, there's a stigma against your abilities and your experience.

"I get that people say, 'so you've won a couple of titles in Australia, well what does that mean?', but I still had to win them.

"It was in a competition that was variable to what I was working with, you still need to win, it was the same when I went to Japan, I still needed to win against comparable opposition.

"At Celtic, we were successful, but you have to be successful up there.

"If I wasn't Australian, if I was maybe of a European or South American background and I'd done all these things in nations here in Europe, maybe not even first tier nations, I think people would look at it differently.

"At the same time, it hasn't been a millstone around my neck or anything, I don't worry about it or cry, I've really enjoyed my career, I've loved my journey.

"I think it's given me the experiences to be a better manager and a better person in many respects, because it hasn't been your conventional football manager career.

"I've loved every minute of it, to me, it feels like it's something that helps me wherever I am."

On Kaoru Mitoma's professional debut and signing players from Asia

When asked about whether he would sign more players from Asia given his history of signing players from the area, Postecoglou said there is more competition to sign Asian players now.

He cited Mitoma's debut for Kawasaki as the time he realised just how good players can be regardless of their circumstances, as he had recently stepped into men's football after leaving university.

"I think it's not just me looking [to Asia for signings], people are raving about Mitoma, I watched his debut in Japan, I was on the opposition bench.

"He came straight from university, and in his first game he destroyed us, I knew nothing about him.

"I said to the opposition, 'guys, who's this guy?', they said he'd just come from uni, and I thought 'how good can he be?', and he schooled us.

"He blew us away, him and [Reo] Hatate that day, we played Kawasaki, we were champions, Kawasaki had finished second, and Hatate and Mitoma just blew us away.

"Like I say, this was a guy who came straight from university."

Postecoglou then confirmed that he had tried to sign Mitoma during his time at Celtic.

"I did [try and bring Mitoma to Celtic] but Brighton were too sharp for me, mate, I ended up getting Reo [Hatate] in.

"But at the time I said to the guys at Celtic, because Brighton sent him to Belgium in his first year on loan, 'you watch this guy, because when he hits the Premier League he's going to rip it apart'.

"I knew, and again it's easy for me to say that, but I was exposed to that by having that different journey, and all of a sudden that changed my thinking.

"[I was thinking] 'who cares that he's at uni, is there any other university players that we can grab?'

"You then take that open-mindedness into your next role, so when I went to Scotland, I thought, 'I'm going to bring three or four Japanese players in and they're going to make it here'.

"People say, 'that's a bit radical' but no it's not actually.

"I'm the same here, it's not just about Japan, when you're looking at players, don't just look at what everyone else is looking at, because you'd be surprised to see a guy who came out of university and within three years is now an unbelievable talent in the most difficult league in the world."