West Ham vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

The difference in mood and atmosphere between West Ham United and Sheffield United could hardly be more different.

The Hammers have only lost 2 games all season. While those have been West Ham's 2 most recent ones, losses to 2nd placed Liverpool and 1st placed Manchester City can be forgiven.

Sheffield United, however, don't have much to shout about. The Blades sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with a singular point and, after last week's 8-0 thrashing at home to Newcastle United, with a goal difference of -12.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are very much at a dead end. Performances leading up to the Newcastle game were encouraging. Heart-breaking defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were at least sweetened by good performances against strong opposition.

Newcastle are of course strong opposition too, but (until last week) their start to the season had been underwhelming. Yet, it was completely one-way traffic and the game was over by half-time.

West Ham will be licking their lips at the idea of taking advantage of an inferior team.

Team News

West Ham currently have the best injury situation in the Premier League. Left-back Aaron Cresswell had a hamstring issue in the build up to the Iron's fixture against Liverpool, but Emerson Palmieri provides good backup for this position.

At his pre-match press conference, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "We’re pretty much fine. We had a game in midweek and we’re making sure everybody is recovered from that and hopefully everyone is fit and well for Saturday."

- Sheffield United

Providing another stark contrast between the two sides, Sheffield United's injury situation is one of the worst in the league. Key defenders such as Max Lowe, Rhian Brewster and George Baldock have been since the start of the season and won't be returning against West Ham.

Youngster Daniel Jebbison, who would have added much-needed back up to Sheffield United's sparse forward options, is still out with a "health illness" and will not be returning tomorrow.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Paul Heckingbottom said: "So Oli McBurnie is back from his suspension. Gustavo Hamer is a little bit better. Like I said, he was carrying something last week. John Fleck has trained today, which is good for Flecky. Obviously, he had that broken leg in pre-season so that's another one back. Yeah, no one else to add to the injury list".

Likely Lineups

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Álvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Antonio

- Sheffield United:

Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Hamer, de Souza Costa, McAtee, Thomas; McBurnie, Archer

Key Players

Ward-Prowse has had a fantastic start to life at the London Stadium. 2 goals and 3 assists in his first 5 league games, as well as 2 assists in a Europa League game against Backa Topola.

Notorious for his set-piece-taking abilities, the 28-year-old will be rubbing his hands at the idea of playing against a team which has already given away 75 fouls (the 3rd most in the division) and 49 corners (the 2nd most). He will have ample opportunity to stamp his authority on the game with set pieces.

- Sheffield United - Cameron Archer

Another summer signing, Cameron Archer had a fantastic debut for Sheffield United against Everton.

Although he has been under par since that game, giving the pacey forward opportunities to run at an ageing Kurt Zuma and Nayef Aguerd (who is not particularly quick either) will be crucial if Sheffield United are to get anything out of this game.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the London stadium. West Ham have 1 of 2 home games this season. Sheffield United have not won away at West Ham inside 90 minutes since a Championship clash in January 2005.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How can I watch this game?

Taking place during the 3pm blackout, viewers in the UK will not be able to tune into this game live. Local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match. Your best bet? Be there at the London Stadium.