Brighton 1-0 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

A late Alexis Mac Allister penalty saw Brighton go one step closer to securing European football for the 2023/24 season, after a 1-0 win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts played out an intense and fascinating battle with the Carabao Cup winners, who came looking to virtually secure Champions League football for next season with a win.

However, Brighton piled on the pressure in the second half after a tight first half in which both sides missed chances to take the lead, but the home side got their rewards for an impressive showing after Andre Marriner consulted with VAR over a Luke Shaw hand ball that swiftly saw the referee point to the spot.

Here are the full player ratings following a tight battle.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images.

Jason Steele - 7

Made some key saves in the first half to deny a potent Man United front line.

Moises Caicedo - 7

An excellent performance at right back from the talented Ecuadorian, who kept Marcus Rashford relatively quiet.

Adam Webster - 6

A solid display in a solid partnership with Lewis Dunk, who both gave Anthony Martial a hard time.

Lewis Dunk (C) - 6

A typical captain's performance who headed absolutely everything clear.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Pervis Estupinan - 5

The energetic full back ran the flanks well but didn't have a major impact going forward.

Billy Gilmour - 6

A composed performance from the young midfielder, who partnered Mac Allister well in the centre of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Another sublime display from the World Cup winner. Controlled things in the middle and sealed the win with an emphatic penalty.

Facundo Buonanotte - 7

An exciting performance from the young wide man, who constantly threatened Diogo Dalot down the right flank.

Julio Enciso - 7

A good day for the Paraguayan. A threat all night long and was unlucky not to score on a few occasions.

Kaoru Mitoma - 6

A quiet night for his standards, who came up against a formidable Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the winger did not stop trying to create dangerous openings.

Mitoma battling with Wan-Bissaka. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Danny Welbeck - 6

The striker struggled against his former side, but sacrificed any forward play dropping deep to allow his teammates to burst into space.

Substitutes:

Solly March (63') - 7

Made a real impact off the bench, coming agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock late on.

Levi Colwill (75') - 6

Deniz Undav (75') - 6

David De Gea - 6

Made some key saves late on and could do nothing to stop an excellent penalty.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Remained relatively solid defensively at left back against a lively Buonanotte.

Luke Shaw - 6

A generally good display but a late hand ball cost his side a point.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Another ice-cool display from the Swede, who continues to be an astute stand in for the injured Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Did well to get up the pitch but was as ever defensively sound in keeping a dangerous Kaoru Mitoma at bay.

Casemiro - 6

The Brazilian broke play up well but found difficulties retaining possession for the Red Devil's.

Fred - 5

Relatively quiet throughout and struggled to deal with a strong Brighton midfield.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Threatening on the break in the first half but Man United's top scorer struggled to have the same impact in the second.

Bruno Fernandes (C) - 6

Effective with his passing in the first half, linking particularly well with Rashford, but found it hard to get control of the ball in a difficult second period.

Antony - 4

Man United couldn't get the Brazilian in the game, who should've done better with the chance he had in the opening five minutes.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Anthony Martial - 5

A frustrating performance from the forward. Bright in bursts but a typically laboured display.

Substitutes:

Marcel Sabitzer (76') - 5

Jadon Sancho (76') - 5

Wout Weghorst (84') - N/A