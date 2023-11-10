Rob Edwards expecting the "best version" of Manchester United

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford, Rob Edwards saw through Manchester United's fluctuating form and acknowledged that with their quality at hand - there may be no right time for his Luton Town side to play Erik ten Hag's men.

That said, he did empathise with the under pressure Dutchman - and engaged important topics at Friday's press conference at the Brache.

After last Sunday's shock point against Liverpool, it was only right Edwards spoke about his side's attitude after a game they were so close to winning.

Hatters continue 'upbeat' regardless of results

Last Sunday's point against the odds at Kenilworth Road was a huge coup for the newly promoted Bedfordshire outfit. However, while the reaction was positive, Rob Edwards outlined his squad's predominant positivity in every challenge they approach.

“(The reaction’s) been good. These lads stay upbeat pretty much all the time anyway. We’ve had some difficult results but we’ve had some good performances. Even when we’ve had some difficult performances, it’s important for us to stay level.

Embed from Getty Images

Ok, it was a point against a top team of course and the performance was good in general but there’s still a lot we could be better at. It’s not like we’ve cracked it. Far from it, we’ve got to keep our heads down and keep working hard."

Building on this, Edwards addressed Saturday afternoon's match-up at Old Trafford and explained the group's mentality further going into the game.

“I think they’re looking forward to it. It’s another brilliant game for us, another giant of English football. Going to Old Trafford is a real special occasion for us. But again, as it was for (the visit of) Liverpool last week - we want to compete and we want to do well. We’ll enjoy it a whole lot more if we do.”

Embed from Getty Images

“We’re really looking forward to it, we really are. It’s an amazing game for us, but we want to go into the break off the back of another strong performance.”

Addressing a dark point from a night where the fireworks flew at Kenilworth Road

Last week's result against the Reds should've been met with pure celebration. However, unfortunately marred by the recurring idiocy of tribal football behaviour - tragedy chants somewhat overshadowed what should be an excellent day for the club. Edwards made the collective stance clear.

“My message is, first of all, the statement has gone out from the football club. I want to apologise as well. We don’t condone that of course. There’s obviously an investigation going on at the moment. In terms of a message then to our supporters going ahead tomorrow, we want to bring the noise and we want to have a fantastic occasion. Our fans have been brilliant at making the noise and making a great atmosphere - but let’s do it with respect."

Embed from Getty Images

"Tomorrow’s Remembrance, Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral I think is on Monday as well. We’re going to Old Trafford at an important time. So, I think bring the noise - make it an amazing occasion. But (again) do it with respect.”

Team news, injury updates

It would be fair to say that Luton have felt both the mental and physical strains since promotion to the Premier League. Yet, the latest batch of injury absences look to be coming back steadily. The first port of call was Jamaican international defender, Amari'i Bell.

“Amari’i’s progressing well. He won’t be quite ready for this one. The squad is very, very similar to the Liverpool game. We are going to be getting bodies back quickly after the international break, which is going to be a real positive for us.”

Embed from Getty Images

Hatters fans were collectively wincing as much as key man Chiedozie Ogbene when he withdrew against Liverpool on the 79th minute. Edwards provided some closure on the Irish revelation.

“He was feeling a few bits (against Liverpool), a kick on his foot, a tight hamstring. He’s trained, so we’ve monitored his load this week and just try and look after him. He’s been in the wars as a few of them have. He trained today.”

A calf issue to Cauley Woodrow is an annoyance for Luton's boss, yet the steady return of Jordan Clark seems to brighten the collective mood.

“Cauley hurt his calf, he’s out for a few weeks so we’re really disappointed. Hopefully not too long but a few weeks for Cauley so he’s really frustrated."

Embed from Getty Images

“Clicker (Jordan Clark) has had a full week again. He’d only had a couple of days training before that one. It was almost needs must with him being around on the bench but he’s had a full week’s work. It’s brilliant to have him back. He’s already shown what he’s all about in training. He’s really pleased to be back.”

Erik ten Hag's struggles: a good time to play United?

Contrary to the (often-online) pile on, Rob Edwards was supportive of Saturday's opposite number.

“They’re Manchester United, they’re expected to be at the right end of the table. They’ll be expected to beat us. We’re going to expect the best version of them and I thought the performance in the first half before Marcus Rashford’s sending off (against Copenhagen) was excellent. It was as well as they’ve played all year, so I’m expecting that version of them and that’s what we’re preparing for. It’s a really difficult game. We’re going to have to be right at it to get anything from it.”

Embed from Getty Images

“I’ve got a lot of empathy for anyone in this role. I can only imagine the pressure on him at that football club is ten, twenty, thirty, fifty-fold from what I feel now in this role. The magnitude of what goes on outside - people looking in - everyone has an opinion. Especially at that club, one of the biggest clubs in the world."

"I’ve got a lot of respect for him and for the job he did especially last year. He’s done a good job, yeah they’re in a difficult moment now, but he’s got the quality I’m sure. The quality of the players, the staff around to be able to turn it around. Hopefully it’s not too long.”

A knack for late goals, ahead of the trip to a place known for 'Fergie Time'

An intriguing fact ahead of Saturday's game, is that Luton are up there with Liverpool and Arsenal in regards to late goals scored in the Premier League this term. While both the Reds and the Gunners have enjoyed the late jubilation of eight goals a-piece arriving after 75 minutes - Luton have seven. When asked about whether this 'second wind' was a part of the game plan - Edwards saw it as a pure reflection of his squad.

“I think it shows we’ve got a fit group of players who don’t give up. They keep fighting and it’s really important we’ve played on that fact after the two late goals at Forest. I know we conceded late against Liverpool but it was still a late goal we scored on the 80th minute. I think we do push and we do get stronger in games as well. We want to be able to start fast. It’d be great to get the first goal more often, and we have done that."

Embed from Getty Images

"We’ve got points, but I love the fact that these players keep going right to the end and I think that’s really key. Our supporters want to see a team that are committed and run and run hard, and fight for each and fight for the badge right until the final whistle. That’s something we can all commit to."

"Again, we can’t guarantee we’re going to win games of football all the time but we can give everything, absolutely everything and I think that stat there shows that we are doing that. The players are doing that and they deserve a lot of credit for that but we’re 11 games in. We’ve got to do it for 38 and that’s what we keep stressing. Hopefully that makes people think this team don’t give up and that we’re a difficult nut to crack.”