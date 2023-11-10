Arsenal vs Burnley: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Arsenal are back in action at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as they look to get their title challenge back on track, and right the wrongs of last weekend's 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle.

They have every chance of doing so too, given that they play 19th-placed Burnley.

The Clarets are without a win in their last five games in all competitions, and are looking like they will face a real relegation battle this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a much better start to the season, having lost just one Premier League game, with the Spaniard's side remaining unbeaten in all competitions until October.

While on paper this looks to be a very one-sided affair, history suggests that it could be anything but that.

The Gunners have won just one of their last five games against Vincent Kompany's side, and have failed to win either of their last two home games against the Lancashire club.

A win would be incredibly important for the visitors' prospects of a successful season, but is of equal importance for the hosts, who need three points to keep the pressure on the league's leaders.

Team news

Jurriën Timber remains unavailable as the newly-signed Dutch defender continues to recover from a serious knee injury that he sustained on the opening weekend of the season.

The 22-year-old is expected to miss the vast majority of the season.

Thomas Partey also remains sidelined after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury, which has seen the Ghanian midfielder undergo a small medical procedure - he is expected to be sidelined until early 2024.

Another absentee is Emile Smith-Rowe, who is suffering from a fresh knee injury which Arteta expects to keep him out for weeks.

Gabriel Jesus' situation is a little less clear, though the Brazilian is not expected to play any role this weekend.

The 26-year-old has been called up to the Brazilian national team despite having a hamstring injury, which has made some question his fitness situation.

Another doubt is captain Martin Ødegaard, who has been suffering from a groin issue. His possible involvement on Saturday has been described as a "race against time."

Bukayo Saka was substituted after taking a knock against Sevilla during midweek, and could also prove to be a doubt to feature against Burnley, though Arteta has been cautiously optimistic about the winger's chances of playing, despite him not training on Thursday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu also had to be substituted early during the week after suffering some discomfort in the first half. Arteta was somewhat vague on his fitness, but did not sound too concerned about the matter.

Another doubt is Eddie Nketiah, who was unable to feature against Sevilla after taking a heavy knock in training earlier this week, with his involvement this weekend also at risk.

Young midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a major doubt for the game after suffering a series of knocks and has not featured since mid-October.

Michael Obafemi is also not expected to feature as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that he sustained before the start of the season.

Ameen Al-Dakhill is a doubt too due to a knock, however the defender has not been completely ruled out of contention for the trip to the capital.

Lyle Foster will also not be available for selection for the foreseeable future.

In a club statement this week, Burnley confirmed that the South African striker has been suffering from mental illness, and has reached out for help.

The club have confirmed that the 23-year-old is receiving treatment and care from specialists.

Likely line-ups

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Trafford; Vitinho, Beyer, O'Shea, Taylor; Gudmundson, Berge; Brownhill, Cullen, Keleosho; Amdouni

Key players

Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian's work often goes heavily underappreciated, but his quality and contributions to his side are undeniable.

Having already amassed five goal involvements this season, after receiving somewhat limited playing time for several reasons, the 22-year-old has been instrumental at times and has shown his ability time and time again.

He showed how much of a threat he is against Sevilla, when he contributed massively to Juanlu Sanchez becoming the first defender to be dribbled past eight times in a UEFA Champions League game over the last eight seasons.

Against a defence who have conceded the second most goals in the league this season, Martinelli will more than fancy his chances of leaving a real impact on this game.

Burnley - Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill has continued his excellent form from the Championship last season, and has proven to be an integral cog in the Burnley midfield.

The 27-year-old has an impressive pass success rate of 80%, as well as averaging more than four recoveries per game.

One of his best strengths though is his overall work-rate. He always gives his absolute all for the team and coupled with his underlying statistics, it is clear why he is so important to Kompany's team.

In a game where the midfield battle will be of paramount importance, his performance could have a huge impact on the visitors' hopes of a positive result.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

Saturday 11th November 2023, kickoff is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Highlights will however be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.