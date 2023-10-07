Luton Town 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs top table despite ten-men

Luton Town's first welcome of a top six Premier League club ended with defeat, as a table-topping Tottenham Hotspur left Bedfordshire 0-1 victors.

After a first half full of missed Tottenham chances, a disallowed Luton goal, and the dismissal of Yves Bissouma for simulation - the visitors ultimately got a foothold after the break.

Summer signing Micky van der Ven scored his first goal for the club, spelling relief for Spurs in a frenetic Premier League clash that could've gone either way in spite of possession.

Story of the match

Tottenham kicked off proceedings in this early 12:30 start and just ten minutes in, travelling supporters were likely contemplating just how their side hadn't snatched the lead.

Richarlison squandered a superb Dejan Kulusevski cross from the right before a minute later, the Brazilian was denied by the outstretched leg of Thomas Kaminski on 4'.

After a flurry of further half-chances for Pedro Porro and James Maddison, Kaminski pulled out two consummate stops on 17' and 29 minutes, respectively. The first stop came from a relatively comfortable Heung-min Son effort. However, the second save was the one that will be on the Belgian stopper's highlight reel for years to come.

Pape Matar Sarr was a bolt of energy through the middle - and he found Kulusevski out on the right. The Swede was composed as he arrowed it towards the bottom left - yet Kaminski was primed to tip it brilliantly round the post at full stretch.

The first half came to a close in wild fashion. Initially, and against the run of play, Luton's Tom Lockyer scrapped to get the ball in the net. Yet, while he absorbed a boot to the head in the process, Christian Romero received a push from Elijah Adebayo and the goal was chalked off.

If Tottenham hearts weren't already racing, Yves Bissouma likely did Spurs fans no favours as he picked up a second yellow. Inches away from a Marvelous Nakamba challenge, the Malian went down all too easy and John Brooks gave him his marching orders.

Second half

With 81% possession and 12 shots to Luton's three, Spurs could've fallen foul to their missed opportunities. However, in the second half, Ange Postecoglou's side finally came good - opening the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Conceding was unfortunate, yet it will likely have stung more for Rob Edwards side considering substitute Elijah Adebayo's agonising miss on 47'. Chiedozie Ogbene was ever-inspiring down the right and a low ball evaded everyone but Adebayo. Although he was free at the back - the ball got stuck under his uncoordinated right foot.

As the despondent home fans were calming down, James Maddison continued his brilliant form and received a short corner from the right. Buoyed on by the Oak Road away fans, Maddison slinked down the by-line before sliding the ball back. Micky van der Ven jumped at the chance and smashed a drive beneath an unfortunate Thomas Kaminski.

After this, and Luton admittedly taking time to fully churn into life, the Hatters showed that they could catch their 10-man opposition off guard.

Alfie Doughty dragged a half volley wide right of Guglielmo Vicario's goal on 56'. On the hour, Carlton Morris had Vicario saving well from a tight left angle before seven minutes later - another substitute Cauley Woodrow lacked composure while through on goal.

The next best chance came on 74', yet as well as being responsible for the decisive goal, Tottenham's defence kept them in it. While Doughty ripped a curling shot, Pedro Porro threw a leg at it to nick it behind.

In the final 15, Spurs held out at Kenilworth Road, in a game that many deemed they wouldn't have won last year. With the three points, Postecoglou's inform Whites go top as the international break approaches.

Player of the game - Micky van der Ven

The 22-year-old Dutch defender conjured up a brilliant performance this afternoon with a key well taken goal as well as consummate physical battling.

Following his £43 million transfer from Wolfsburg, there were always going to be questions about how the young man would adapt from the Bundesliga to Premier League life.

However, a stand out in an exceptionally determined 10-man Tottenham, and inspired by Ange Postecoglou, today's MOTM showing at Luton capped recent consistent form. As Spurs sit top going into the international break - there's no doubt van de Ven will play a big part in keeping a rejuvenated side in the top 6.