Luton 1-1 Liverpool: Spirited Diaz rescues point against fantastic Hatters

A feisty affair between Premier League freshmen Luton and Premier League elite Liverpool saw the spoils shared after a wonderful performance by Rob Edwards' side.

The game was relatively end to end with Luton more than matching the Reds.

Both sides lacked quality in the match, however, Luton finally broke the deadlock with just ten minutes left on the clock through Tahith Chong.

The fourth official added on eight minutes of injury time and substitute Luis Diaz made himself the hero rescuing a point for Jurgen Klopp's side after an emotional week for the Colombian.

Story of the match

Luton were searching for their first Premier League win; this time Liverpool travelled to Kenilworth Road in Luton's 'toughest' game of the season so far.

The Reds made just one change, with Kostas Tsimikas dropping to the bench and Joe Gomez coming back into the starting eleven, while Luis Diaz returned to the bench after having to return to Colombia last weekend.

The Hatters also made just one change as former Andros Townsend made his first start for Rob Edwards' side as Jacob Brown dropped to the bench.

It was Liverpool who started the game off on the front foot, controlling the ball and carving out the first real opening of the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold played a fantastic ball towards the back post, which could have fallen to Diogo Jota for a tap-in, but Teden Mengi did very well to knock the ball out for a corner.

However, Luton had started brightly too. They had worked themselves into strong positions and seemed capable of creating chances. The early signs in the game pointed towards Liverpool having to put in a fine performance to turn over Rob Edwards' men.

The first true chance of the game came after twelve minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold played a fantastic ball from his own half in behind, which fell to Darwin Nunez on the edge of the box as he volleyed it and struck the woodwork. You would have to feel that if he was a bit more composed, then the Uruguayan would have wheeled away to celebrate.

Shortly after, Luton created a wonderful chance as they dispossessed Liverpool in midfield and quickly got the ball out wide as Chiedozie Ogbene beat Trent Alexander-Arnold. He then played a decent ball across, which was flicked on by Konate, and fell for Kabore at the back post, which he blazed over the bar.

Liverpool began to become frustrated. They looked dangerous but their usually clinical attackers could only achieve wild efforts at goal, with the Reds appearing to not have their shooting boots on, failing to carve out that clear-cut chance.

Liverpool had finally managed to assert some control over the game, with Luton struggling to find a route out as the Reds had camped them inside their own half.

The best chance of the half came after 32 minutes when Diogo Jota's strike was curling low towards the near post as Kaminski managed to palm it away. The plaudits from that move lie with Gravenberch, who played an excellent pass to set up the opportunity.

As halftime was on the horizon, only one side looked capable of breaking the deadlock: the 18-time champions of England. Luton, however, managed to hang in there, looking for a threat on the counter and keeping the game goalless.

Rob Edwards would be the happier of the two managers, as his side looked to be executing the perfect game plan, keeping it extremely tight and frustrating the Liverpool attack while they provided an attacking threat. Jürgen Klopp would have been frustrated that his side failed to find that cutting edge to take control of the game.

Liverpool began the second half in complete control. Luton had their backs up against the wall, and the Reds enjoyed the majority of possession but failed to create any real chances. Five minutes into the second half, the game started to open up again, with the Hatters looking slightly more ambitious with an end-to-end feel about the game; however, both sides were still lacking in the final third quality.

Liverpool was seemingly lacking fluidity when attacking, as exemplified by Nunez's poor passing and wild shots, Salah's absence from the game, and Jota's failure to find any real opening.

Liverpool's frustration continued to build around the hour mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold attempted an ambitious shot from outside the box, which failed to test the goalkeeper.

After 64 minutes, Luton should have taken the lead. Ogbene began a beautiful solo run from just inside the Liverpool half, taking Alexander-Arnold out of the equation and gliding past Konate. He found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper; however, he squared it to Carlton Morris as Allision did brilliantly to deny Luton the opener, smothering it behind for a corner. At that point in proceedings, it was the best chance of the game, and the Hatters certainly should have been in front.

Jürgen Klopp had recognised that his side was struggling and therefore made a triple substitution, withdrawing Joe Gomez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Diogo Jota and introducing Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, and Cody Gakpo to attempt to get the Reds ahead.

After the substitutions, Liverpool had a flurry of chances; the best of the bunch was when Darwin Nunez missed an open goal. Mohammed Salah missed a header that fell into the path of Darwin, who had a gaping goal to knock it into. He rushed it and blazed it over the bar. A poor miss for Liverpool, who should have put themselves in front.

With twelve minutes left on the clock, Gravenberch attempted an effort from the edge of the box, curling towards the top corner. Thomas Kaminski got across well to deny Liverpool the opener. The ball went out of play for a corner.

Liverpool committed men forward. It was a great ball in; there was a scramble in the box; Luton managed to defend the corner, get the ball out of the box, and break. From then on, it was a stunning counter as Ross Barkley drove his team up the pitch, playing the ball to Kabore, who played an incisive low ball across to Chong, who scored his first ever Premier League goal to break the deadlock, firing Luton in front.

As the game started to fade out, Liverpool still failed to create any clear chut chances. The fourth official indicated eight minutes of injury time, leaving plenty of time for a late liverpool show.

After a lack of attacking prowess all evening, Liverpool finally found their tuning. Four minutes into the eight added on, Harvey Elliot played a stunning ball towards the back post, and Luis Diaz lept high and headed it wonderfully into the back of the net to salvage a point for Liverpool.

Player of the Match: Issa Kaboré

Fantastic throughout, always looked the biggest threat and was vital to putting Luton ahead. Kaboré had the beating of Trent Alexander-Arnold all game and excelled for the Hatters.