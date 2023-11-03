Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

Pep Guardiola's side come into this game off the back of three straight wins in all competitions, and will be looking to extend this run when Bournemouth visit on Saturday.

Victories against Brighton, Young Boys (in the Champions League) and rivals Manchester United have helped City to third place in the table, just two points shy of leaders Tottenham.

Bournemouth's form is quite the opposite, with just one win from their opening ten league games, although that solitary victory did come last week against Burnley.

Despite defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool in midweek, the performance was much improved, so Bournemouth might now be turning a corner under Andoni Iraola following a very slow start.

Team News

Manchester City remain without Kevin De Bruyne as he recovers from the hamstring injury he sustained on the opening day of the season, but Manuel Akanji will be available following his suspension.

Otherwise it's a fully fit squad for Guardiola to pick from. Jeremy Doku will be hoping to regain his spot from Jack Grealish,, following his exclusion from the starting lineup last week.

For Bournemouth, Lewis Cook will serve the final game of his three match suspension following his red card against Wolves. They will also be without Neto, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph due to injuries/illness.

Mark Travers will now be available after being recalled from Stoke and being cup-tied in midweek, so Iraola must decide whether to stick with Ionut Radu, or give Travers the starting spot in goal.

Likely Line-ups

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Bournemouth

Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kelly; Scott, Christie, Philip; Semenyo, Tavernier, Solanke.

Key Players

Manchester City- Julien Alvarez

Julien Alvarez has started every league game so far this season for Manchester City, registering 4 goals and 4 assists along the way.

Playing just off the machine that is Erling Haaland gives Alvarez the freedom to drift around and create chances, as well as getting in the right position to find the net himself.

He has become one of the players Guardiola trusts most, and he can always rely on him to put in a strong performance. Alvarez found the net in the sides last meeting back in February, and he will no doubt be looking to do the same again on Saturday.

If he is on his game, it could be a difficult afternoon for the Bournemouth backline.

Bournemouth- Alex Scott

Alex Scott in action against Liverpool (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

It wasn't until the ninth game of the season that Bournemouth fans were able to catch their first glimpse of Alex Scott, but since he did, he has been a revelation.

It is no coincidence that Scott's arrival in the side has led to an upturn in Bournemouth's form, as he has been instrumental in everything positive they've done in recent weeks.

Mopping up defensively, creating chances from set pieces, as well as breaking the lines and using his unbelievable close control to get his side up the pitch, are all attributes he has given his side that they had been so badly missing in the opening weeks.

Scott arrived with high expectations from Bristol City, after being named EFL young player of the season last campaign, and so far he has delivered. If he continues in the way that he has started, he will be pivotal in helping Bournemouth to potentially pick up their first ever points at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Manchester City's home ground, the Etihad Stadium.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Where can I watch?

The game is unfortunately not being televised, but both teams, as well as Sky Sports will upload match highlights after the game.