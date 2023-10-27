"We're here now, there's no being fearful": Rob Edwards pre-Villa

In Rob Edwards' press conference this Friday afternoon, the Hatters manager showed trademark temperament and spoke on some key topics ahead of Sunday's journey to Villa Park - a ground where Unai Emery's men are unbeaten in their last 11 games.

While Gabe Osho has showed some great recent strides in his recovery from injury, others haven't been so fortunate.

Edwards began proceedings with talk of the absentees.

Team news

“(Reece Burke) isn't fit unfortunately - we’re not sure how long he’ll be but Sunday will be too soon. It’s a real shame, he’s been doing well for us.”

“(Amari’i) is progressing really well, it’s probably going to be a little too soon this one as well. He’s been out training on the grass but on his own, not with the team yet. He should be available for the next game.”

Osho's journey to fitness has been a long and testing one since missing the start of the term with a summer knee injury. However, where Osho openly admitted it was "The most difficult time of my career", his manager Edwards reinforced that the defender's handling of the situation was a true testament to his character.

“Gabe’s an amazing guy. He’s a really deep thinker, an emotional guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He really cares about his career and he’s very, very professional. He’s just a lovely person, but once he gets onto that pitch, he’s a real competitor, a real fighter. It has been a tough time for him - he was a real big player for us last season and when he was out towards the end of the season, we missed him and then he fought really hard - and Burkey did - the two of them fought really hard to come back and be in contention for the playoffs."

"Without the two of them getting back and getting fit, we wouldn’t have got promoted. Gabe’s a really hard worker and diligent, but also a great human being. I’m desperate for him to do well and I know he’s going to. I know he’s going to show people that he deserves to be at this level. I said this last week about his performances in the Championship - I think when he was at his best, he looked like a Premier League defender in the making. I think soon enough he’ll get the opportunity to show people that.”

Another man who's had more than his fair share of mental tests, has been Town's striker Elijah Adebayo. After two excellently taken strikes against Burnley, and more recently against Nottingham Forest from the bench - Edwards regarded his forward's form and how his role fluctuates.

“He’s started games, he’s come on. Whenever I decide, I need him to be at his best. All of us managers have to make difficult decisions and we can only select 11 to start the game. The people that come on, you need them to make an impact and he’s done that in the last couple of games when he’s come off the bench, so whatever I decide is the right thing to do for this game. If that’s starting or if that’s coming on, then I want him to be right at it and I expect that."

"We’re at a high level of football now in the Premier League. There’s going to be disappointment when people don’t start. If you’re not at it, we’re dead especially. So I need people to be frustrated if they’re not playing, but then react in the right way and he’s certainly done that.”

Villa, Watkins, and Emery - and an unpleasant surprise record

Regarding the opposition, Edwards was ever-gracious in his estimations. With Villa, Edwards' formative club, the Luton boss didn't let his respect for the club get in the way of Sunday's intentions.

“We’ll go into it always believing we can get something from any game. We’re well aware the size of the challenge, the size of the test. They’re a really big football club that’s on the up with a brilliant manager and a team that are full of very good players who are confident at the moment. Like we have with every game, we’ll go into it believing we have a good plan to try and get something from it. We’re really looking forward to it, it’s a great game for us.”

Building more on his opposite number, it's clear Unai Emery is held in high regard amongst his managerial peers.

“He’s had an amazing impact in a year hasn’t he? They’re scoring goals for fun, the crowd are with him. He’s an incredible manager, what’s he won four European trophies? Not bad is it? He’s top, we respect that.”

Of course, one of the most dangerous weapons under Emery's employ is Ollie Watkins. The striker is red hot this term, having scored five goals and marked five assists on his Premier League stat card in just nine games. For Edwards, Watkins is clearly a threat - but his ability is more a testament to the team effort at Villa Park.

"We’ve got to make sure we defend as 11. Every single person when we haven’t got the ball, we’ve got to play well as a team. We’ll have a clear plan. Everyone will know their roles and responsibilities - their jobs on the day and we’ve got to carry them out and we’ve got to perform. We know to get something out of this game, we’ve got to perform really well. Maybe they’ve got to have a bit of an off day as well but we’ve got to be at it. We’ve got to all defend together to stop those top players that they’ve got.”

While Luton have had a whole week to prepare for this match, Villa are fresh off the back of Thursday's UEFA Conference League win against AZ Alkmaar. When asked about if this changes his side's intensity from the start, Edwards was quick to raise modern football standards.

“Well, teams recover well now. They’ll be used to it. They’ve got extremely fit, robust players but we’ll see how we look to start the game and I think the main thing from us is showing energy and commitment from the first moment anywhere against anyone. We always have to make sure we’re running hard, otherwise we don’t stand a chance.”

Finally before Sunday's match - 17th placed Luton approach 5th placed Aston Villa in a good run of form, as they now look to continue their 11 games unbeaten at home. This is their best spell since a run of home games back in 1983. Edwards was almost comically bereft in response, yet sure his side would strive for a result regardless of the history books.

“I didn’t know that! But we’re going to come up against really really good teams this year with people who have good records, people who are doing well at home but it’s a brilliant challenge and I’m really, really enjoying it. It’s making me be better and I have to think more. Last year in the Championship, we were one of the strongest teams so more often than not, we were able to be us and go and be really good at it. We didn’t have to make too many changes. This year, every game gives us a tactical challenge and there is a big difference between home and away this year."

"We’re having to adapt a lot more, more than I probably anticipated we’d have to. But that’s good it’s making me better, the players are really coachable and they’re able to take on information and they understand we have to try and sell it to the players. I’ll speak to them and ask their thoughts on stuff as well - ‘how’s the best way to go about this?’ I think if we get the players buying into it then we’re going to get more commitment."

"It’s a brilliant challenge, we all wanted it, we all celebrated at Wembley because we wanted to be in the Premier League. We’re here now, there’s no being fearful - let’s go and attack the challenge and try and embrace it. It’s sometimes easier said than done, but I’d rather be here than not.”