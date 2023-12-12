Brian Sørensen: Merseyside derby "is not important"

Everton Women's manager Brian Sørensen claimed Wednesday's Continental Cup tie with rivals Everton "is not important".

Speaking to the media a day prior to the derby, he also provided an injury update and dropped a transfer hint ahead of the January market.

More injury woes

The Toffees have been struggling with injuries recently, with several first team players missing on Sunday, when a depleted Everton side claimed a 1-0 victory over West Ham United to climb to seventh.

The lengthy injury list is only being extended though, with Karen Holmgaard joining her teammates in the treatment room.

Sørensen said: "Karen is currently out for the next two games. We still have the other seven out, now we have eight. It is going in the wrong direction, but there is not much we can do about it. Hopefully they all are back after Christmas. We are low on numbers; we were at the weekend and still managed to get a good result so we will try and do that again.

"It is something she (Karen Holmgaard) has been struggling with for a while. Lower back is not good, so we decided to pull her out of the last two games and will try to get her fit. She played 30 (minutes) and scored a goal that was good, but that was also a really important win for us. The game tomorrow is not important and then we have a tough game against (Manchester) City that we need to do the very best we can, but it is best for Karen to take a step back and see if she can get fully back."

The Derby

Tomorrow's cup clash at Walton Hall Park provides the Blues a chance to secure their first home win of the season, with no one better to do it against than fierce rivals, Liverpool.

Everton defeated Liverpool in their last encounter, at Anfield (Photo by Andrew Powell via Getty Images)

However, the battle with The Reds is not as important as Everton's league campaign, with the Dane confirming he will put the league first.

He said: "We have to make the team ready for (Manchester) City, that is the priority. You will see a lot of young players that you probably don’t really know about coming into the team. I think Liverpool are in a better condition than we are, and they can swap the whole starting eleven and they will still put out a very strong team that could do well in the league.

"It is going to be incredibly tough for us tomorrow. It is a game that we can give some of the young players a chance and then they can see what it is like to play in a derby. For us it is about managing minutes and making sure we are well-suited to the City game."

Transfer Plans

Last week, the 43-year-old revealed he was going to explore the January transfer market for at least one new signing.

He was asked whether the club would be recruiting in the New Year, commenting "Yeah, if we can. We will see. It is no secret where we are. I am not so fussed about the injuries as many of them will be ready after Christmas. But we will see."

Sorensen's side host Liverpool at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday, with the tie kicking off at 19:00.