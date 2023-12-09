Lauren Smith looking forward to a more reliable schedule

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith admits that the chaotic schedule has had an impact on her team.

So far, the WSL season has been very stop/start, with international breaks halting proceedings on three separate occasions.

Now, as the players return from their international break, City have three games in a week, before taking a month off for Christmas.

Not being able to get into any sort of rhythm has been a slight hinderance for Smith, but she’s looking forward to a more reliable schedule in the New Year.

“It’s been a crazy WSL season so far in terms of the schedule because there hasn’t been any real consistency.

“I’m not complaining about it, because we’ve had games where everyone has been able to play in like the Conti Cup.

“We were talking as staff, and there hasn’t been two weeks that have been the same yet since we’ve started the league.

“It’s constantly chopping and changing, keeping you on your toes, but it does stop you from getting into a rhythm.

“I’m really looking forward to January so we can really try and get more time on the pitch so that we can develop our play and figure out how we’ll get points on the board.

“Being the fresh faces in the league as well, you’ve got to roll with the demands of it.”

Welsh wonders

It’s been another stellar international break for some of the Robins’ stars, particularly their Welsh contingent.

As well as starring for Wales, Olivia Clark has quickly established herself as one of this season’s surprise packages.

Initially sent out on loan to Watford, she was recalled only two months into her spell.

Since returning to the West Country, Clark has been in inspired form, but it’s not been a surprise for Smith considering Clark’s professionalism.

“Liv has stepped in for us in a situation which was really tough for the goalkeeping department. She’s been professional, worked hard, and you can see that she’s developing.

“The game that she did get for Watford set her up really well to step straight in to playing for us.

“She’s obviously pleased about that and is showing that she can do it, and working with her and Benedicte has been exciting.

“As a manager and as coaches, we want to see our players doing well, developing, and putting in good performances, and she’s doing that.

“I’m pleased she’s doing it for us and also on a big stage for Wales.”

Another one of the Red Wall making a name for herself at Bristol City has been Ella Powell.

Powell has been part of a stout and resolute back five and played a key part for Wales in their 0-0 draw against Germany.

“Ella is one of the players who has been with us for the whole journey. I’ve seen her develop through the whole time she’s been here.

“She’s athletic, she lives for game day, so you know she’ll give you anything and everything for the 90 minutes.

“I’m really pleased she’s managed to get some minutes for Wales and Gemma Grainger is seeing her value as well. That makes me really proud.”

Liverpool challenge

This weekend sees Smith take her side to Merseyside to take on Liverpool.

The Reds have made an excellent start to their WSL campaign, and currently sit in fifth, leading the “best of the rest” race.

Liverpool and City enjoyed a good battle for the Championship title not so long ago, and Smith knows how difficult the task will be on Sunday.

“Liverpool are having a great season this season. They got a foothold last year and this year they’ve gone quite hard.

“They’ve got a really physical team, they attack very quickly in straight lines, get at you with pacey players, but have also shown that they’re really hard to beat with their strong backline.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us, especially as they’re in a good place.

“We need to match them, defend their quick players, and find ways to get between them and the back five that they’ve been playing recently.”

The way Liverpool have gone about things in the topflight since their promotion has been admirable.

When asked if Liverpool could be a blueprint for other promoted sides, Smith says that, while City will look to put their own stamp on things, that it’s hard to deny how well Matt Beard’s side have adapted to the division.

“We’ll always do everything in our own way, but you have to look at how they’ve built slowly.

“It took them a bit of time to return to the WSL, but how they’ve developed on the pitch and off it as a club has been really key.

“You’ve got to stay up with the times, if you like; especially with the game growing so fast you can’t stand still in terms of what you’re offering and what you’re supporting.

“We can look at a little bit of everything in regard to what they’ve done, the same with Spurs to some extent and how they’ve developed.

“But we don’t want to do what everyone else is doing; we want to put our own stamp on how we implement and do things, and maybe do things people haven’t tried yet.”