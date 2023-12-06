Brian Sørensen on "frustrating" injury list and Bjorn rumours ahead of West Ham clash

Everton Women's manager Brian Sørensen revealed a lengthy injury list ahead of The Toffees' clash with West Ham United.

He said: "(it is) not good, we have a lot unfortunately. Lucy Hope and Elise Stenevik are out, as they have been for a while now. The first back after the Christmas break. Katrine Veje unfortunately rolled her ankle in the Germany game and is out until after Christmas.

"Justine Vanhaevermaet is also out with a foot injury. Then we have Nathalie Bjorn and Karen Holmgaard who are still not back to full fitness. They are struggling a bit but hopefully they can do what they did in the Villa game where they played a half each. Martina (Piemonte) of course is still suspended so it is a significant amount of players that we do not have the availability of.

"We have one defender basically, so it is frustrating. There is nothing we can do about it; we need to make a game plan that works. Going into the Villa game, it was a little bit of the same. We will probably see a new formation, a 1-6-3 or something like that and see how that goes!"

Veje injury

32-year-old Katrine Veje is among the long list of players unavailable for Sunday's clash in the capital.

She has been integral to the Blues' success this season, but will be side-lined over the festive period.

Katrine Veje in action (Photo by Catherine Ivill via Getty Images)

The Dane commented: "it is a rolled ankle, three or four weeks. We got a scan; it is not that significant. With Lucy (Hope) there was ligament that was ruptured, where Veje it is not a bad one. It is still one that she won’t be able to play on this side of Christmas unfortunately. She has been a key player for us, played every single minute basically, but again, that is the way it is, and we need to deal with it."

Transfer plans

The heavy-hitting injury list led to the 43-year-old being quizzed on the club's transfer plans, to which he replied: "To be honest we don’t have many plans. If we sell a player, it doesn’t help us because of the growth in money in the women’s. What you could get a player for two years ago, you need to pay double now. That is why it is extremely hard at the moment to do that.

"Hopefully we can get one in, we are losing Nico (Sorensen) we know that, but if we can’t, we have the squad we have and we have to get the best out of it."

Bjorn rumours

Rumours circulating suggest that Nathalie Bjorn may be on the move soon.

The Sweden international is another player that has played a crucial role in Everton's season so far, with the manager asked about whether he expected to see her in a blue shirt after Christmas.

He stated: "For now yes because we need to find a proper replacement, and if we can’t do that then we can’t let her go, that is how it is."

West Ham challenge

Up next for the Merseyside outfit is West Ham, who sit three places below Sorensen's side in eleventh.

The Hammers have picked up only four points from their opening eight fixtures, joint on points with bottom-placed Bristol City.

Composure cannot creep in though, as Sorensen added: "It is going to be a tough one. Like Villa, we need to perform, we need to be together as a team, we need to take our chances and we need to be defensively strong to neutralise their threats.

"I think they are in the same boat that we are in, they lost really good players and it is really hard to replace (them) and then you are trying to get young players in and still get results. I have respect for that, and I think they do a good job, and we know it is going to be a tough opponent."