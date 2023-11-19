Lauren Smith: "pretty pleased" with Everton draw

Bristol City Women's manager Lauren Smith heaped praise on her side after a late Amalie Thestrup goal secured a point against Everton on Merseyside.

Speaking post-match, she said: "Yeah, I think it is a pretty fair result to come away with a draw. When you look at the first 20 minutes they were all over us, and then the last 20 minutes we were all over them. I think ultimately it looks like a fair result.

"I am pretty pleased that we have come from behind twice to pull it back but then there is always a bit of you isn’t there that goes “well we finished that strong, we want the win.”

The result means City remain bottom of the Women's Super League, but a victory in their next game could see them climb four positions into eighth.

City gained another point towards safety (Photo by Jess Hornby via Getty Images)

When asked about the character of her side, Smith said: "They are the things that you take for granted sometimes if you don’t have a team with character and belief and confidence aswell, then you can really have problems. But that has never come into this group at all.

I think people ask that because we are at the bottom and it is an obvious thing, but it has not come into us, it is not a conversation we have. It is very much the start of the season, we are building and learning, and it comes out with points."

The Robins came into Sunday's tie having lost five of their opening six league fixtures, but the head coach reassured fans her side are doing all the right things and when questioned on how small the margins are.

She said: "Really close yeah. I think we even look at the Arsenal game, and I know that feels crazy to say. It is not like we are getting ripped open and many goals past us, we feel like the margins are quite small between those moments right now.

"It is a ruthless league, so next week I might be feeling quite different but right now it does feel like those small margins."

On Olivia Clark's performance

Olivia Clark was excellent for Bristol City on Sunday, producing several saves that prevented certain goals.

On her performance against Everton and throughout the campaign, the manager said: "Thankfully we have been able to have Liv (Clark) on loan. I know her strengths and she knows the group and they know where her heart is aswell; she will play through it (tough fixtures) just like they will.

"So it is not like we have had to dig and scrape here, we know that Liv can step in and be number one and she has done that again today for us."