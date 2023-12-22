Four things we learnt from Derby County's win over Lincoln City

Lincoln City started the game well, but it was Derby County who managed to get the opener as captain Conor Hourihane’s strike hit the top-left corner in the 26th minute.

In stoppage time, Joe Ward gave away a penalty after tripping Paudie O’Connor. Danny Mandroiu converted, making it all square going into the break.

Paul Warne then made the decision to sub off Ward for Kane Wilson at the beginning of the second half.

In the 65th minute Wilson restored the Rams lead, scoring his first for the club.

With 13 minutes left to play, Derby secured the win as their No.9 James Collins scored a well-deserved goal to make it 3-1.

Trust in Derby's tactical changes

Derby county players celebrating Kane Wilson's goal for Derby. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

There have not been many times this season where Derby have made changes at half time, however last night Paul Warne made the decision to replace Ward with Wilson.

Many fans questioned whether this choice was made as a result of Ward giving away a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, but Warne explained to the Derby Telegraph that in elite sport he would not be afraid to sub off his captain, or an in-form player if necessary.

The substitution forced Derby’s game to shift as Ward had been getting crosses into the box creating chances for the Rams, whereas Wilson’s strength is in driving past the defence.

Warne’s bold decision payed off in the 65th minute though, when the 23-year-old’s header made it 2-1 to Derby.

Despite being key to their attack throughout the season, that was Wilson’s first goal in black and white.

Derby fans will be hoping that now he is off the mark, he can add to his tally going into the business end of the season.

Whilst it was a risk to introduce a new game plan at half-time, it is clear that the tactical changes made a positive impact on Derby’s game.

Michael Skubala is making positive changes to this Lincoln side

Michael Skubala and Tom Shaw at Pride Park. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

In late October, Lincoln City made the decision to dismiss first team head coach Mark Kennedy, with his public criticism of midfielder Mandroiu being amongst the reasons.

After a long process of finding a replacement, Michael Skubala was announced as manager.

In just four weeks as manager, the Imps currently sit 9th in League One, just seven points outside the playoff positions.

Lincoln fans will be hoping that despite the result last night, Skubala will be able to build upon this positive start and close the gap on those all important playoff positions.

The Rams' transfer window is crucial

Eiran Cashin against Lincoln City. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Although there were many contenders for last nights Man of the Match award, it was Eiran Cashin's name announced to the stadium for his performance.

The partnership he has with Curtis Nelson in the Derby defence has been crucial to the success the Rams have seen this season.

Currently sat 3rd in League One, the Rams are seven games unbeaten and seem to be finding a rhythm with everyone contributing across the pitch.

This is why the January transfer window is so important to Derby County.

Cashin was very close to a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, and after his performances this season their interest remains along with a whole host of Championship clubs.

Midfielder Max Bird is also amongst the names of potential departures in January.

Both academy graduates have got themselves a permanent spot in the starting lineup and have played vital roles within the squad over the last few years.

The club are in contract negotiations with the pair, but if they are to leave replacements would need to be found.

As well as this, it has been rumoured that Arsenal may recall Tyreece John-Jules, and with Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn out injured, that would leave Collins as the only recognised number nine in the squad.

Warne has lots to consider, as this January transfer window could prove pivotal to how the rest of Derby's season will go.

Lincoln City can use January transfer window to strengthen their squad

Danny Mandroiu penalty against Derby County. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Despite being close to matching Derby County's possession statistics, Lincoln City had considerably less chances on goal than the home side.

The Imps registered only two shots on target, one of them being the penalty scored by midfielder Mandroiu.

Their forward players have struggled to score this season and this inconsistency up front has meant they have lost out on points to carry them up the table.

However, it seems the January transfer window has come at the right time, as Lincoln City fans will be hoping that they can strengthen their attacking options and build upon the positive start new manager Skubala has made to the club.