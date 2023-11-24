Derby County vs Bristol Rovers: League One Preview, Gameweek 17, 2023

Derby County and Bristol Rovers last season at Pride Park, in an exciting 4-2 victory for the Rams. Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Just four points separate Derby County and Bristol Rovers going into this weekends match and with playoff spots in their sights, it is set to be an exciting clash in League One.

Derby County currently sit seventh in League One, just outside the top six on goal difference. Their last league game was a stunning 3-0 victory over Barnsley, where they were able to use their 45% possession to register seven shots on target in comparrison to Barnsley’s one.

However, Derby County’s FA Cup first round replay against Crewe Alexandra told a very different story. The 3-1 loss is something that they will aim to put in the past, as the Rams look to get back to winning ways at home.

Despite their tough start to the season, Bristol Rovers head to Pride Park after a fantastic run of five games unbeaten in the league. Their busy summer transfer window is shaping up a strong team and with a win against the Rams, they would be within one point of reaching those all important play off positions.

Whilst caretaker manager Andy Mangan is still unsure of his future with the club, he prepares the team for what will be a huge test on Saturday.

Team news

Derby

Four of Derby County’s first team have been away on international duty this week, with most of them returning injury free however; Conor Washington is awaiting scan results for an ankle injury.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but with the striker currently on crutches it is clear he will miss the game against Bristol Rovers.

Paul Warne also gave injury updates on two young players, Tyreece John-Jules and Liam Thompson. Despite training with the rest of the squad this week, John-Jules is not yet ready to play on Saturday.

Academy graduate Thompson is also still on the sidelines but the midfielder will hopefully be ready to return before Christmas.

Bristol Rovers

French defender Tristan Crama remains suspended for Bristol Rovers after being sent off in their 1-0 win over Carlisle earlier this month. Mangan was able to provide a positive injury update though, as Grant Ward is back in contention.

The matchday against the Rams comes too soon for centre-back, Connor Hoole but he is back training with the squad.

Mangan was also able to update the media on two players that have missed large portions of the season due to injury.

Luke McCormick and Luca Hoole are back training with the team, which is a great step in their recovery process but again will be unavailable for team selection this weekend.

Likely lineups

Wildsmith, Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth (C), Barkhuizen, Bird, Hourihanne, Smith, Mendez-Laing, Collins

Bristol Rovers

Cox, Hunt, Grant, Wilson, Friend, Evans, Woods, Bogarde, Vale, Martin, Collins

Key players

James Collins

James Collins scored 2 in Derby County's 3-0 win over Barnsley last time out in the league. Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images

Derby County’s number nine has had an up and down season so far and the introduction of Martyn Waghorn added even more competition for that up front spot.

However, it seems James Collins has reached a turning point, after scoring two goals in the Rams’ impressive 3-0 win over Barnsley last time out in the league.

He is now on seven goals for the season, despite not starting every game and will be hoping to add to that tally this weekend.

Perhaps with the possible full return of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing down the left hand side this weekend, their partnership can work together to break down the Rovers defence.

Chris Martin

Ex Derby County forward, Chris Martin joined Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window as a free agent and has made his mark as part of the frontline.

With three goals in just seven starts for the team, and two of them coming at the end of last month, Chris Martin heads to his old club filled with confidence that he can add to his goals for this season.

As part of a solid front line, the Derby County defence will have to work hard to keep the former Rams forward away from scoring against them.

Where is the match being played?

Pride Park stadium, the home of Derby County.

What time is kick-off?

The game starts at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch the game, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.