Barnsley v Charlton Athletic: League One Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

With a win on Saturday Barnsley can confirm their highest points tally after the first 20 games of a season since 1978/79. This surprising statistic demonstrates the impressive start to English managerial life Neil Collins’ has made since joining the Reds from the fantastically named Tampa Bay Rowdies in July. His team welcome Charlton on the back of successive league wins against middling Wycombe and basement dwelling Reading.

An important clash for playoff hopes

A win and favourable results could see the Reds leapfrog into fifth and set up an exciting second half of the season as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic travel to Yorkshire looking to make up for poor recent form in both the league and cups. The Addicks fell short against Gillingham in the FA Trophy before crumbling in a penalty shootout versus current crisis club Reading. Last weekend they appeared to be assuredly cruising to a 2 – 0 win over relegation contenders Cambridge but shipped two late goals and had to settle for a point.

This recent form makes an away trip to Barnsley a daunting prospect but one where a win would do Charlton’s hopes of a playoff position a world of good. The South-east London outfit need to begin picking up points consistently against poorer sides if they hope to improve on a midtable finish.

Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley’s injury list is relatively light with only midfielder Nicky Cadden and striker Max Watters being doubts. Neither have trained since sustaining their knocks but Collins remains optimistic they could both still feature and stated that "we’ve probably got a couple of late decisions regarding those guys."

Watters has 3 goals and 3 assists from 8 starts in League One, including one last time out. Despite finishing the game he subsequently discovered a minor injury though according to his boss ‘has shown real signs of progression."

Charlton:

Charlton have not suffered numerous injuries this season but those who do find themselves sidelined tend to be important players. Miles Leaburn is the most recent Addick to succumb to a hamstring problem which he underwent surgery for last week. The son of Charlton legend Carl Leaburn had made a strong start to his second campaign in south-east London scoring three league goals but is unlikely to see the pitch again this season.

Miles Leaburn suffers injury, credit to NurPhoto and Getty Images

Summer signing Panutche Camara too suffered a hamstring injury in early November which will see the former Dulwich Hamlet man sidelined till February. He had forced his way into the starting XI before limping off against Wigan on Halloween. Since the injury Charlton have struggled to assemble a consistent midfield with both Chem Campbell and Scott Fraser filling in.

This lack of consistency in midfield has not been made easier by the long-term injury which befell exciting Wales under 21 player Terry Taylor in September. He too has undergone surgery, in this case on the ankle, and is expected back in March. Worryingly, Corey Blackett-Taylor had to be withdrawn against Cambridge but is expected to be back for this clash.

Likely Lineups



Barnsley

Ben Killip; Jamie McCart, Mael Durand de Gevigney, Jordan Williams; Luca Connel, Callum Styles, Adam Phillips, Herbie Kane, Corey O’Keeffe; Sam Cosgrove, Devante Cole

Charlton

Maynard-Brewer; Tennai Watson, Michael Hector, Terell Thomas, Adetayo Edun; Scott Fraser, George Dobson, Chem Campbell; Tyreece Campbell, Alfie May, Corey Blackett-Taylor

Key Players

Barnsley – Herbie Kane

The Liverpool academy graduate has been the standout man for Barnsley this season and is starting to show why the reds paid £1.2 million for him in 2020. He has 3 goals and 3 assists in League One this season but adds far more to the team than just goal contributions.

The Bristolian midfielder is central to Barnsley’s success, playing the most key passes and most accurate long balls this season. He is also has most assists for the reds and so Charlton will need to limit his time on the ball this Saturday if they want to stop him creating chances.

Charlton – Alfie May

Charlton’s strengths this season have certainly not been in defence, with the Addicks only having kept three clean sheets this campaign. It is their goalscoring ability which has helped them win games and nobody has been more dangerous than summer signing Alfie May. Bought from Cheltenham for an estimated £250,000 he has proved to be astute business and already has 15 league goals this season including two against his floundering former club.

May, 30, has been playing in the EFL since 2017 and prior played for a host of non-league outfits. Despite this relatively late entry into professional football he has got better year on year and his start to the 2023/24 season has been his best yet. Even more impressively, May currently holds the record for most league goals in 2023 with 30, sitting one above Erling Haaland.

He has scored almost half of Charlton’s league goals this season and this run of goalscoring form is even more impressive when considering he is playing in a new position. Under Appleton’s direction, May has begun playing as a 10 and has thrived doing so. If Barnsley can keep May quiet they will greatly reduce the Addicks’ chances of getting anything at the Oakwell stadium.

Match Details

Where is the game being played? The fixture will take place at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium

What time is kick-off? 3pm on Saturday 16th of December

Where can I watch? The game will be available to stream via CharltonTV which is a subscription service.

