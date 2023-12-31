Derby County vs Peterborough United: League One Preview, Gameweek 23, 2024

Derby County will be hoping to make it nine wins out of 10 in the league after their incredible comeback against Oxford United on Friday. A game that has instilled belief and optimism into the Rams fans, and placed even more importance on their New Years Day fixture at home to Peterborough.

Travelling to Pride Park on Monday, Peterborough United have drawn their last two games, after rescuing a point against Barnsley coming back from 2-0 down.

Last time the two teams met back in August, Derby County impressed with a 4-2 victory at the Weston Homes Stadium. Now going into 2024, the sides sit third and fourth in the league table, and are currently level on points and goal difference.

Both Derby County and Peterborough United will be seeing this game as a must win and an opportunity to make a statement to Bolton and Portsmouth, along with the rest of the league that those automatic promotion spots are within their reach.

Team News

Derby County

In recent games, academy graduate Liam Thompson has made his return to the team after being sidelined through injury for most of the season. He was crucial in the Rams’ comeback against Oxford United, scoring the equaliser in the 81st minute. As well as this, Callum Elder has been back in the matchday squad.

Derby County are still without forwards Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn.

Whilst Monday comes too soon for Waghorn and midfielder Korey Smith, Paul Warne confirmed that they will be rejoining first team training this week.

Jake Rooney continues his rehabilitation journey after suffering ACL damage to his right knee back in September.

Peterborough United

After their 2-2 draw against Reading on the 26th December, manager Darren Ferguson made three changes for the clash against Barnsley, including replacing Ricky-Jade Jones with Jonson Clarke-Harris.

During their match against Barnsley, first choice goalkeeper Bilokapic had to be replaced after 20 minutes with an ankle injury and is expected to be ruled out for the New Years Day clash.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic (1 Peterborough United) is warming up during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough and Oxford United at London Road in Peterborough, England, on December 9, 2023. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It is likely that second choice goalkeeper Flynn Talley will make his full Football League debut at Pride Park.

Likely lineups

Derby County

Wildsmith, Wilson, Forsyth, Hourihane (C), Cashin, Thompson, Bird, Collins, Mendez-Laing, Nyambe, Nelson

Peterborough United

Talley, Kioso, Knight, Edwards, Burrows, Katongo, Collins, Ajiboye, Randal;, Mason-Clark, Clarke-Harris

Key Players

Eiran Cashin

(Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Derby County academy graduate, Eiran Cashin has been vital to the Rams’ success this season, perfectly summed up last time out against Oxford. He assisted Thompson’s 81st minute equaliser and went on to score the winner in the 86th minute completing Derby’s impressive comeback from 2-0 down.

The Mansfield born defenders partnership with Curtis Nelson this season means that Derby County have conceded only 20 goals this season and registered 11 clean sheets.

His statistics prove just how important he is to this Derby team and explains why there is so much interest from clubs higher up the football league.

Having come up through the academy, Cashin really represents all that Derby County is. The way he plays with so much passion and pride every game shows he understands the heart the football club is built upon. It is this understanding that has meant he has been able to create and share magical moments with the Derby fans.

Despite rumours that he may leave during the January transfer window, Cashin continues to play for the Derby shirt and the club will be hoping to keep him for the rest of the season and beyond.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After not being in the starting line-up for a while, Clarke-Harris came into the side against Barnsley. Just before half-time, the striker was able to get one back for his team despite going 2-0 down in the opening half an hour.

Soon after the restart, he got his brace equalising for Peterborough and getting another point on the board.

For him personally, it may have been a statement that he should be considered to start for the Posh on New Years Day. He goes into the game filled with confidence and will be hoping the momentum can be carried into the ‘must win’ game at Pride Park.

Even more motivation for him, the 29-year-old’s name has been linked with a move to Derby County throughout this season as Rams fans know they are in need of another striking option in the January transfer window.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Pride Park, the home of Derby County.

When is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

How to watch

Fans not attending the stadium can watch the action live on Sky Sports.