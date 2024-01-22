Chelsea host Middlesborough tomorrow night in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in a must-win game for the Blues.

On Tuesday 9 January, Boro prevailed at the Riverside Stadium in the first leg of their clashes due to a Hayden Hackney goal in the 37th minute which granted the home side the lead.

Middlesborough gained the one goal advantage going into this fixture with a determined performance and will be looking to keep this lead and get that step closer to silverware, the last trophy of theirs being the League Cup back in 2004.

Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of their clash at home tomorrow evening.

On the significance of tomorrow night's game

When discussing the opposition, Pochettino made clear that this game is of importance to them and they must overcome the tough challenge that Middlesborough are going to cause at Stamford Bridge.

"We cannot lie, it is possible to go to the final and play at Wembley. It's a really important game for us, and yes, I agree with you, we need to show that it's really important for the club, for us and for everyone that we are going to be in the final but first of all we need to beat a very good team.

"We are confident that, against Middlesborough, we can have a very good game in front of our fans at Stamford Bridge, we need to take advantage of playing at Stamford Bridge."

On the hurt of losing in the first leg of the semi-final

The Chelsea boss expressed the hurt of falling short at the Riverside Stadium and how that will affect them going into the second leg.

"Of course we feel very disappointed after the game because I think, if you analyse the game, we deserved more, but sometimes football is not the service."

Pochettino expressed that he believes in his side to get through tomorrow night's game and make it to the final of the cup.

"We have 90 minutes to fix the situation and get the win.

"We are going to respect the opponent, because they are going to be tough but I think this is a massive chance for us to have the possibility to go to the final and fight for the title."

On the availability of Christopher Nkunku

When questioned on the availability of summer signing, Christopher Nkunku, Pochettino said it is not a serious injury but he will not be available for the game against Middlesborough.

"It's a shame but he is still recovering, I hope as soon as possible he can be ready again to play in the team.

"He suffered a little bit with his hip, a problem there and now he is recovering.

"It is not a big issue."

On the future of Armando Broja

The media question Mauricio on the future of Armando Broja at the club, enquiring on the possibility of moving on before the end of this week.

Broja has been under contract for the club since July 2022, but rumours have been spread in recent weeks on the move of the Albanian striker to a different club this window.

Pochettino expressed his pleasure in the fact that he is yet to move as he is working well at the club.

"At the moment, no news.

"I think it's a good thing because we are working really well."

Pochettino also touched on the futures of two players who have returned to the club from a loan spell in Diego Moreira and Cesare Casadei.

"We need to assess them, they have good potential, I think they are going to be part of our squad.

"It is good news because we are suffering too many injuries, so to recover players from loan is important."

The Chelsea boss demonstrated his satisfaction with Casadei's time at Leicester City.

"I think it was fantastic, he played really well.

"There's no surprises because I think in pre-season, he played really well."

Casadei is unavailable for this fixture as he already featured in the Carabao Cup with Leicester earlier on in the tournament, but Pochettino explained he may be part of the Premier League plans going forward.