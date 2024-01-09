Liverpool vs Fulham: Carabao Cup Preview, Semi-Final - 1st Leg, 2024

Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield in an all Premier League semi-final, with the eventual winner across the two legs facing either Middlesbrough or Chelsea.

Both sides enter this game after successful FA Cup third-round ties, with the Reds producing a 2-0 smash-and-grab result at Arsenal, while Fulham beat Championship side Rotherham United 1-0 to reach the fourth round.

Liverpool have won this competition a record nine times and with their 23-game unbeaten home run, it is hard to see anything other than a victory in this match and one foot in the final to try and win their 10th.

However, Fulham will be no push-overs, despite it being their first-ever EFL Cup semi-final appearance, with the Cottagers defeating Tottenham Hotspur and Everton en route to the final four.

The two sides have already met once at Anfield this season, with Liverpool scoring twice late on to turn the game around in a 4-3 win, which showed that Fulham are certainly capable of putting up a fight.

Team News

The latest news is that Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for around three weeks after the player tore a ligament in his knee, meaning that he joins Dominic Szoboszlai (hamstring) on the list of players who have picked up a fresh injury.

Longer-term absentees include the likes of Andy Robertson (shoulder), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago (groin), with all still being further away from returning.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo will both be missing as they compete in the African Cup of Nations and the Asian Games, respectively, while Virgil Van Dijk should be back after missing the Arsenal game through illness.

Senior options are certainly limited for Jurgen Klopp during this time and younger players may get their opportunity, with Conor Bradley likely to replace Alexander-Arnold after an impressive cameo against Arsenal.

The Cottagers will also be missing a couple of key players due to their international commitments, with Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi receiving a call-up from the Nigeria National Team.

Adama Traore (thigh) and club captain Tim Ream (calf) also remain out for this clash, while senior figures such as Joao Palhinha and Raul Jimenez are expected to return after sitting out the Rotherham game.

Likely Line-ups

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Diaz, Jota, Nunez.

Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Pereira; Jimenez.

Key Players

Liverpool - Curtis Jones

Jones celebrating after scoring against Newcastle - (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With Alexander-Arnold absent, that leaves just one local lad left in the team. From Toxteth, in the inner-city area of Liverpool, Curtis Jones is finally establishing himself as a fully-fledged member of this Liverpool team - an important one too.

He is a powerful, intelligent and tricky midfielder who likes to drive forward with the ball, creating opportunities from anywhere on the pitch - something even more important now because of the injuries to Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai.

He has even started to add goals to his game too, with the scouser scoring three times in the last five games, including two against West Ham United in the previous round.

Despite only being 22 years of age, his 117 appearances in all competitions makes him one of the more senior players in this Liverpool squad, a title he has certainly been relishing with recent performances.

Creativity could be a problem in the next few weeks for Liverpool, with Klopp hoping that Jones could be the man to solve this.

Fulham - Harry Wilson

Wilson playing for Fulham at Anfield this season - (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Harry Wilson already has a goal at Anfield this season, as well as a goal and an assist in previous rounds of this competition, making him a real threat.

Similarly to Jones, Wilson likes to be positive and carry the ball forward, usually cutting in from the right flank to either deliver a cross or curl one towards goal.

However, his speciality seems to be free-kicks, with the Welshman admitting he studied Lionel Messi to perfect them, something that has clearly paid off as he's scored wonder goals against the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs in his career.

If the game is as open as it was the last time these two met, Wilson could definitely be a key player and help his side reach their first-ever EFL Cup final.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 8 PM (GMT) on Wednesday 10th January.

Where can I watch it?

The match is being shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.