Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers - Pochettino's Blues book place in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea bounced back from Saturday's disappointing loss to Brentford with a comfortable victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The home side dominated in the first half but it took them a while until they threatened Leopold Wahlstedt in the Blackburn goal. Reece James and Enzo Fernandez came close to scoring but were denied by the goalkeeper. However, it was the returning Benoit Badiashile who broke the deadlock with a calm finish as the Blues lead going into half-time.

Despite a shaky start to the second half, Chelsea continued to be the better side and were rewarded with a second goal on 59 minutes. Raheem Sterling found the back of the net with a superb strike into the top corner on his 50th appearance for the club.

The Blues had plenty of opportunities to add to their advantage but in the end, it finished 2-0 meaning the West Londoners are through to the last eight of the League Cup.

Story of the match

Following Saturday's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford, Mauricio Pochettino made four changes to the side. Benoit Badiashile started at centre-back for the first time this season following an injury towards the end of the previous campaign. Levi Colwill dropped to the bench with Badiashile starting alongside his former Monaco teammate Axel Disasi at the back.

Meanwhile, club captain Reece James made his first start since the opening day draw to Liverpool as Brazilian international Thiago Silva was rested. The other two changes came in midfield with Moises Caicedo and Noni Madueke making way for Lesley Ugochukwu and Enzo Fernandez, who returned having missed the defeat to Brentford.

Embed from Getty Images Blackburn, on the other end, made six changes from their 1-0 loss at home to Swansea City. Midfielder Lewis Travis returned from injury to captain the side whilst Sammy Szmodics was rested. There was a completely different look to the attack from Saturday which consisted of Andrew Moran, Adam Wharton and Dilan Markanday with 20-year-old Harry Leonard leading the line for Rovers.

The first opportunity of the game came straight from kick-off as Fernandez looped the ball into the path of Nicolas Jackson, whose shot was blocked and out for a corner. However, the Blues were unable to create anything from the resulting set piece.

Pochettino's men, as expected, dominated the possession in the opening stages but were unable to trouble goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt. Meanwhile, with seven minutes gone, Blackburn had their first effort on goal through Markanday but his shot sailed wide of the target.

The Blues continued to dominate and there was shouts for a potential penalty in the 10th minute when Raheem Sterling went down under a challenge from captain Travis but referee Tim Robinson wasn't interested. With a third of the first half played, Chelsea had their first shot on target when a long ball from Fernandez was latched onto by James but the full-back's shot was straight at Wahlstedt.

Midway through the first 45, Chelsea were inches away from breaking the deadlock. James found space on the edge of the area before his low driven shot whistled wide of the post. The home side were beginning to provide more of a threat in front of goal as Fernandez came close but the Argentine's effort was saved by 'keeper Wahlstedt.

However, Chelsea finally opened the scoring on the half-hour mark. Conor Gallagher's tight angle shot was kept out by the goalkeeper and out for a corner. It was from the resulting set piece where Gallagher's cross was palmed away by Wahlstedt with the ball falling kindly to Badiashile, who slotted home from close range to mark his return to the side in style.

Not long after taking the lead, Chelsea were fortunate not to have given away a penalty after Callum Brittain's cross came off the arm of Gallagher. However, nothing was given by the referee. In the closing stages of the first half, the away side went in search of an equaliser as following some great build-up play, Andrew Moran volleyed wide.

Chelsea went in at the break a goal to the good thanks to Badiashile's opener but Blackburn were very much in the game and still had a chance of causing an unlikely upset going into the second half.

Chelsea continue to dominate

With just under a minute into the second 45, Harry Leonard came close for Blackburn but his shot drifted wide of the target. Chelsea's first attempt on goal after the restart came on 50 minutes from Fernandez, whose strike was hit well off-target.

The Blues continued to look for the second goal and it almost came from Cole Palmer but the youngster's shot was tipped over by Wahlstedt. However, just moments later, Chelsea doubled their advantage. Palmer won back possession inside the Blackburn half before setting up Raheem Sterling, who curled the ball into the top right corner.

Straight after the goal, Pochettino made his first substitutions of the night with Malo Gusto replacing James whilst Badiashile made way for Levi Colwill. Meanwhile, Blackburn also made a double change which saw Tyrhys Dolan and Scott Wharton replaced Markanday and Hayden Carter respectively.

Despite leading 2-0, Chelsea continued to provide a threat going forward as Sterling set up Jackson inside the box before the Senegalese struck over. Moments later, Palmer nearly scored as his deflected effort was kept out by Wahlstedt.

The home side were very much in full control of proceedings and Sterling almost netted his second of the match. The winger made an excellent run into the penalty area before seeing his effort blocked by the Blackburn defence.

With 15 minutes to go, Gallagher almost got himself on the scoresheet but his shot drifted wide. The away side made more changes as the match headed towards the closing stages with Andrew Moran and Harry Leonard being replaced by Arnor Sigurdsson and Niall Ennis. Meanwhile, for the Blues, Moises Caicedo came on in place of Jackson.

As the match headed into the final few minutes, Chelsea broke away on the attack with Sterling coming close but his right-footed shot was inches wide. With the win very much wrapped up, Pochettino used his final two substitutions as Noni Madueke replaced Palmer whilst Fernandez made way for youngster Alex Matos.

Blackburn almost pulled a goal back deep into added time. Substitute Sigurdsson capitalised on an error from Axel Disasi before seeing his shot saved by Robert Sanchez. However, the night belonged to Chelsea, who ran out 2-0 winners to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Blues will be back in action next Monday when they head to North London to take on Ange Postecoglu's Spurs. Meanwhile, for Blackburn, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime.

Player of the match: Benoit Badiashile

Since his arrival from AS Monaco in January, Benoit Badiashile has revolutionised Chelsea's defence and been a solid option at the back. However, his injury in May meant he was yet to play under Mauricio Pochettino prior to tonight.

Having been on the bench for the past two games, he was handed a start in defence and it was like he was never injured. Badiashile did brilliantly to keep the Blackburn defence at bay and even found himself on the scoresheet with the opening goal of the game.

Although he only played an hour of football due to fitness reasons, Badiashile presence in the side was very much known and limited Rovers to very little chances. The Frenchman is sure to play a key part for Chelsea ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.