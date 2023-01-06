Middlesbrough vs Brighton: FA Cup Preview, Third Round, 2023

FA Cup football returns up and down the country this weekend with Championship side Middlesbrough hosting Brighton of the Premier League.

The Seagulls make the long trip north to face an in-form Middlesbrough side at the Riverside Stadium.

The home side will be full of hope for a cup run this year following their heroics in the competition last season. Victories against Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before being knocked out by Chelsea in a 2-0 defeat made for a speculative run.

Currently, they sit 7th in the Championship table and have gone from strength to strength since new manager Michael Carrick took over from Chris Wilder in October.

The visiting Brighton are also in an impressive run of form, sitting 8th in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Returning players from the Fifa World Cup, such as winner, Alexis Mac Allister, will be back in the side, giving Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi a wealth of players to select from

The Seagulls manager may also look to his more youthful players to help his side progress to the fourth round. However, de Zerbi explained that any of these players will only be selected upon merit.

The FA Cup will likely be Brighton's last chance to earn silverware this season having lost to Charlton Athletic on penalties in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Middlesbrough will be aiming to continue their momentum following their poor start to the season where they won only one of their first seven games.

Team news

Middlesbrough

The main absentee for the home side will be the 26-year-old central defender Matthew Clarke, who misses out on this third-round encounter through a back injury.

In his absence, Middlesbrough manager Carrick will likely have to use centre-back options of Dael Fry or Darragh Lenihan to fill the gap left by the injured Clarke.

Brighton

World Cup winner Alex Mac Allister will likely be handed his first start for Brighton since his return. The Argentine featured off the bench in the Seagull's recent 4-1 victory over Everton.

The visitors will also see the return of striker Danny Welbeck, who has been sidelined. However, injured centre-back Adam Webster will not feature.

Line up predictions

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Forss, Akpom, McGree, Crooks

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck

Key players

Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom

Championship top scorer Akpom will likely cause the visitors the most danger. The striker has scored 13 goals so far this season and will be desperate to give his side the chance to advance to the next round.

Averaging a goal every 109 minutes is certain to make Brighton carefully consider their defensive options to contain the dangerous young player.

Brighton: Leandro Trossard

Having struggled for form on his left flank since the World Cup break, Trossard will be desperate to make an impact in this cup tie.

The Belgian who is his side's leading goalscorer with 7 goals this campaign has the class required to get the away side in front.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The third-round tie takes place at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday the 7th of January.

What time is the game being played?

15:00 GMT

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be televised, however, the highlights will be available on the BBC later in the evening.