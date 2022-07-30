Udinese 0-2 Chelsea: Blues round off pre-season with a comfortable win in Italy

UDINE, ITALY - JULY 30: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea celebrates his 1st goal with team mates during a pre season behind closed doors friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arena on July 30, 2022 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea beat Udinese 2-0 with a comfortable performance in a training match on Saturday, as goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech proved the difference in both clubs' final pre-season outings.

It was a first half full of opportunities for the Blues, with multiple chances going begging in the opening 45 minutes, though the hosts did have a couple of promising moments themselves too.

Moments before the break though, it was the visitors that went ahead, after Mateo Kovacic played a delightful ball through to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who finished it off with a chip over the goalkeeper to give his side the lead.

The Englishman then won a penalty for his side 10 minutes into the second half, which was dispatched by Hakim Ziyech, with the remainder of the second half seeing long periods of possession for the visitors until the referee blew for full time.

It means Chelsea have rounded off their pre-season with two wins in as many days against their Italian opposition, providing them with some positive preparation ahead of their Premier League opener next weekend.

Story of the Match

It was an entirely different starting lineup for both teams, with the two having faced off just the night before in a match in front of fans, while this one was played at the same venue but with no supporters present.

The Chelsea side included some senior players such as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, but also had some less experienced squad members too, with Ethan Ampadu and Armando Broja being given a chance to impress.

Just a few hours before it was the Blues who had run out 3-1 winners, controlling the game right from the start in that one, and it was a similar pattern in this match, with the English side very much in the ascendancy.

After a flurry of blocked shots for the visitors, it was actually the hosts who had the first big opportunity, with a swift counter attack leading to Ilija Nestorovski putting a ball across the box for Sandi Lovric to meet, but he fired over the bar.

A slick passing move from the Blues led to a corner, which was swung in by Conor Gallagher and missed entirely by the Udinese goalkeeper Daniele Padelli, giving Armando Broja the chance to head into the back of the net.

Somehow though, the ball was cleared off the line and onto the post by Lovric, who was then involved very soon after as his team went on a rapid counter from that very corner, ending with the Slovenian hitting his shot straight at Kepa.

The Blues continued to apply pressure to their opponents, with a sublime curling shot by Gallagher forcing a save out of the 'keeper, before Malang Sarr brushed a header into the side netting from the resulting corner.

It was then Broja's turn to be in the spotlight, as he showed excellent strength to wriggle away from two defenders in the penalty area, before laying the ball off to Ziyech whose shot was blocked wide.

Unfortunately for the Albanian, his praise was short-lived, as the aforementioned Ziyech put a low cross in towards the striker, who inexplicably sent his effort wide despite having an almost entirely open goal to aim for.

Another opportunity for the striker came and went, as he looked to produce an audacious chip from the edge of the box, only to see his effort go behind in a frustrating few minutes for the 20-year-old.

It was about to get even more frustrating as he then missed a one-on-one opportunity, having been played in by Mateo Kovacic, with it seeming as though the first half would be characterised by missed chances.

Yet, in added time at the end of the first 45 minutes, there was to be a breakthrough, with Kovacic expertly finding Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the box, who delicately chipped Padelli, finding the back of the net in the process.



UDINE, ITALY - JULY 30: Ben Chilwell of Chelsea in action during a pre season behind closed doors friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arena on July 30, 2022 in Udine, . (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

A slower second half

After the break it was a familiar pattern in terms of the Blues controlling the ball, though with less clear-cut opportunities presenting themselves - that was, until the 55th minute.

Some smart footwork from Loftus-Cheek in the penalty area saw him fouled in the box, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot, from which Hakim Ziyech rolled the ball into the bottom right corner with ease.

The Moroccan may well have had another one shortly after too, had he adjusted his feet more quickly to tap home Loftus-Cheek's low ball across the face of goal following a well-worked Chelsea move.

Udinese had their first chance of the second half with an hour played, as Nestorovski forced Kepa into a save, but it was very much an anomaly in the dominating of possession by the Blues.

Another chance came and went for the west London side, with Ben Chilwell lashing a strike high and wide, before he himself was then substituted off in place of Kenedy, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Marcus Bettinelli, Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale also being brought on in this game.

Following the cooling break in the second half the tempo began to slow down more, as the priority increasingly became not to pick up any unnecessary injuries, though there were still a couple of chances for Chelsea.

Kenedy saw a shot blocked after getting on the end of a cutback from Loftus-Cheek, while Vale fired just over the bar when he received the ball near the edge of the penalty area as the Blues continued to search for a third goal.

The game continued to peter out as both sides effectively went through the motions for the final 10 minutes or so, until the referee called time and the 2-0 victory for the visitors was confirmed.

As mentioned, this was the final game of pre-season for both teams, with Udinese beginning their league campaign in a fortnight's time, travelling away to AC Milan - the current Serie A champions no less.

Meanwhile, this win should provide some much-needed confidence after a couple of below par results out in the USA for Chelsea, as they build up to their season opener against Everton in just one week's time.

Player of the Match: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Having not travelled to the USA for their first set of pre-season games, Ruben Loftus-Cheek produced an excellent performance against Udinese in a bid to prove his credentials to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Not only did he get a goal for himself, cleverly dinking the goalkeeper after receiving the ball from Kovacic, he was also instrumental in winning the penalty that led to the second goal too.



UDINE, ITALY - JULY 30: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea runs with the ball during a pre season behind closed doors friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arena on July 30, 2022 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Whether he is set to be part of Tuchel's plans this season remains to be seen, but on the evidence of this game he could prove a valuable member of the squad, particularly going forwards.