Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the chances of his Liverpool side winning a historic quadruple this season.

The Reds almost won every trophy available to them in the 2021-22 season, but agonisingly lost out on the final day of the Premier League and in the Champions League final.

Again they find themselves in a similar position, top of the Premier League, into the last 16 of the Europa League, in the final of one domestic cup, and a favourable FA Cup fourth round tie against Norwich on Sunday.

However, the Liverpool manager insists that he is not thinking about the potentially historic achievement.

"I didn't think about it to be honest because we are far off.

We have qualified for one final. It makes no sense to plan the next one before you have played the first one.

The competitions are not made so that someone wins all of them.

I saw that the final [of the Carabao Cup] is on February 25th, and if we win on Sunday then the next round of the FA Cup will be three days after that final.

It is very unlikely that we reach all three finals, it's just the nature of it. If we did then everyone would ask ' what does it mean for next season?'

After we did that [in the 2021-22 season], obviously it was not great. Only one of the 500 reasons was that we had played all the finals and the league went down to the last match.

We don't need to worry about that now. I am just happy we were able to qualify for a final. The response in the dressing room was really cool. It was really nice to see what it meant to the boys."

In the opposing dugout on Sunday will be David Wagner, a close friend of the Reds boss, and Klopp joked that the Norwich boss had asked to rotate his side.

"We already had a conversation about it, he asked for a massive rotation.

He has done a very good job, in touching distance of a play-off spot.

The Championship season is very intense without an FA Cup run, I follow it as much as I can. It is good to catch up and lock horns again."

Unfortunately for Wagner, some key players could be back for the hosts.

Andy Robertson is close to a return, after a three month lay-off with a shoulder injury, as are Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"There's a chance for all of them, but it is touch and go. Robbo is physically ready. He is in completely normal team training, like Dom [Szoboszlai] will be from tomorrow onwards.

For Trent, it is Norwich or the game after? We will have to see. He was not in parts of team training yet. It would be very helpful if they could all be involved."

Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsmikas and Stefan Bajcetic will miss the contest, but Klopp revealed that they are all hopefully nearing a comeback, as well as heaping praise on the youngsters that have stepped up.

"Did we have a red card at Chelsea? That was probably the only game where we didn't!

But that helped to grow together as a group. Let's see how far we get. Since then, we had different things. Loads of injuries and that's never good.

You have to work with that and that's what we did.

Jarell Quansah is a product of that. He'd have games, but the same amount? I'm not sure.

Bobby Clark and Jarell Quansah celebrate Liverpool's progress to the Carabao Cup final (Photo: Mike Hewitt/GETTY Images)

Conor Bradley would have played more if not injured. Bobby Clark, everyone can see he is ready.

An injury 'crisis' gives opportunities. The boys used them and that's really nice. But we're on the edge, nothing else can happen.

We need them all and we need them all back. I hope Thiago and Stefan will be back as well, sooner than later. Kosti is soon. He is fit but waits for the green light. We have to figure out when."

Special praise for Quansah

Liverpool have a diamond on their hands with centre back Jarell Quansah making a big impact so far this season.

His manager agrees and spoke highly of the youngster when asked about his performance against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

"I liked him from the first moment I saw him.

I knew he was a good footballer and it's special how calm he is on the ball.

It was all about how ready he would be for adult football. Being the best in your age group means nothing.

I didn't expect him to deal with it this quickly. His pre-season was super positive.

We got asked a lot about signing a new centre-half. We thought about that as well, we don't ignore potential issues.

When we saw him, it was clear we would not go for it. We would have our own solution, without knowing how much game-time he would get.

He is now a proper, proper part of the squad and the rotation. It's not about performing, it's about sharing the intensity."