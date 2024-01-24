The League Cup is often viewed as a trophy that can kickstart a run of success for a burgeoning team — and although Jurgen Klopp has already garnered plenty of silverware during his Liverpool tenure, his new-look side will have the chance to put a stake in the ground next month.

For a record fourteenth time, Liverpool will play in the League Cup showpiece after seeing off Fulham and have set up a repeat of the final from two seasons ago with Chelsea again being their opponents on February 25.

Luis Diaz’s 11th-minute goal extended Liverpool’s lead from the first leg and with a two-goal advantage they were in superior command of the semi final. As the tie looked set to meander towards its conclusion, the introduction of Harry Wilson, the Liverpool academy graduate, gave Fulham renewed belief.

It was the substitute’s cross 13 minutes before time that allowed centre-back Issa Diop to equalise on the night and set up a tight and tense finish which few saw coming. It proved too little, too late.

Story of the game

This second leg was always going to be framed by Fulham — the club without a major trophy and aiming for a first major domestic cup final since 1975 — rather than the nine-times winners of this competition alone.

Not since Fulham’s journey to the Europa League final in the 2009/10 season had Craven Cottage staged a semi final. That European run not only contained the come-from-behind 2-1 win over Hamburg but also the memorable triumph against Juventus that required a four-goal turnaround.

Getty: Charlotte Wilson

This League Cup encounter with Liverpool also demanded Fulham to rally against the odds and for Marco Silva’s team to channel a similar spirit. Klopp’s side had the advantage, had only lost one domestic game this season — the controversial Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur — and had scored in every away game so far.

Yet, it was clear the home crowd were up for the challenge. The sense of excitement was palpable on the walk through Bishops Park, along Stevenage Road and on the approach to Fulham’s famous old ground.

This part of west London, on the banks of the River Thames, rarely stages occasions such as these — Fulham have contested just seven major cup semi finals in their 145-year history — and it was apparent the locals were keen to enjoy this latest one.

Silva made just the one change to the team that had pushed Liverpool close in the first leg two weeks ago with club captain Tom Cairney coming in for Harrison Reed in midfield.

There were three changes for the visitors as Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez took the places of Ibrahima Konaté, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota. Klopp was able to name Andy Robertson in a matchday squad for the first time since the left back underwent shoulder surgery in October.

The question was whether the home side could cope with the big-game nerves, and they didn’t settle particularly well as Liverpool got down to business with Nunez having an early shot saved by Bernd Leno.

But Fulham came close to grabbing the goal they needed to level the tie in the eighth minute. Andreas Pereira’s corner was met first time by the unmarked Joao Palhinha close to the penalty area but his volley sailed over.

Caoimhin Kelleher was forced to divert Antonee Robinson’s inviting cross away from danger moments later, and it was after that that Liverpool increased their advantage. Virgil van Dijk’s cross-field pass picked out Diaz on the left and the Colombian outmuscled Timothy Castagne and ran at goal.

Diaz cut inside and used two Fulham defenders to shield his bending shot. The ball took a slight deflection on its way towards goal and sneaked in between Leno and his right-hand post. The Fulham ‘keeper was left rather red-faced by the reds’ breakthrough.

Getty: Adrian Dennis

Fulham will have been keen to avoid the same fate as Middlesbrough the night before. Raul Jimenez drove a low shot that brought a diving save from Kelleher and the visiting goalkeeper also saved from Willian.

The home gallery cried foul when Jimenez went down in the penalty area after brushing past Ryan Gravenberch but there was nothing in it. Frustrations, possibly, as Liverpool remained on top without particularly exerting themselves.

Pereira struck the post from a tight angle early in the second half after Kelleher failed to deal with a cross and straight from that Liverpool went down the other end with Elliott being denied by Leno.

Nunez’s curling effort was also tipped wide and then, when the ball broke for him again, he performed a 360 spin before flashing a shot across goal. That proved to be his last involvement as he was replaced by Jota — however, it was a Fulham substitute who conjured the next goal.

Fulham had never given in and when Wilson came on for Bobby Decordova-Reid, he almost instantly cut in past Connor Bradley and darted infield. The substitute’s centre glanced off Quansah and was turned in past Kelleher by Diop, a very unlikely goalscorer.

That certainly gave Fulham a new lease of life, and Wilson again drove at goal, this time sending a shot that Kelleher dived to parry. But stopping Liverpool in this competition takes some doing.