West Ham 1-2 Liverpool: Post-Match Player Ratings

Liverpool secured all three points in the capital beating West Ham 2-1 in a massive win that will keep their top four hopes alive.

The visitors found themselves a goal down after Lucas Paqueta's sublime opening strike. The Brazilian had some brilliant link-up play with Michail Antonio before sending the ball past international teammate, Alisson Becker.

Jurgen Klopp's men responded just six minutes later with a wonder strike of their own from January signing, Cody Gakpo.

The Hammers thought they had recovered their lead after Jarrod Bowen produced a brilliant finish into the bottom right corner, but it was ultimately ruled offside.

In the 67th minute, the Reds stole the lead after Joel Matip rose with a thumping header. The Cameroonian defender was unlucky to not score just seconds before after Lukas Fabianski produced a brilliant goal-line clearance.

Controversy struck in the closing stages of the match after Thiago Alcantara was fortunate to escape a handball and penalty charge.

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski - 5

Could have done better to get a hand to Gakpo's strike. The Polish keeper did well to deny a big chance from Matip, but was unlucky to concede an unstoppable header from the defender right after.

Vladimir Coufal - 6

Kept Diogo Jota relatively quiet all game and continued his good recent form. Was a bit wasteful in possession at times.

Kurt Zouma - 6

Had a solid start to the game, defending the space in behind well and made a number of crucial clearances. Was a bit shaky at times and covered well by Aguerd.

Nayef Aguerd - 7

Frequently put a stop to Liverpool attacks and eliminated the danger. The Moroccan defender won 100% of his ground duels and made 4 blocks. An impressive performance.

Aaron Cresswell - 6

Did nothing of note, had an alright showing. Managed to keep Salah quiet.

Declan Rice - 7

Showed his quality in midfield with a solid outing. The England international made his presence known winning the ball back frequently and seemed to be everywhere. Rice also showed his brilliant passing ability spraying some nice balls to the forward line. Could have done better to close down Gakpo for Liverpool's first goal, however.

Tomas Soucek - 6

Had a decent chance at the end meeting the ball with his head but could not hit the target. Did not really stand out in the game.

Lucas Paqueta - 8

The hosts' standout player tonight no doubt. A brilliant strike in the first half and a commanding midfield presence. Almost had an assist for Bowen's offside goal too.

Paqueta celebrates the opener (Image by Julian Finney/GETTY Images)

Said Benrahma - 6

Showcased some great footwork to cause the Liverpool defence a hard time, but ultimately had no end product.

Jarrod Bowen - 7

Was unlucky to have his goal ruled offside as it was a great finish, but the right decision made. Was lively on the right hand side for the Hammers and was certainly involved.

Michail Antonio - 6

Had some lovely link up play with Paqueta and got his assist for the opening goal, just lacked a bit of composure himself going forward.

Substitutes:

Maxwell Cornet - 4

Managed to get a shot off towards the end of the game but failed to test Alisson.

Danny Ings - 4

Failed to make any impact since his introduction on the field. Nearly had a chance for a one-on-one against Alisson but was beaten to the ball.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 7

Did not have to do much most of the game, but reacted well to come out of goal and swipe the ball from Ings' feet and protect the 2-1 lead. A respectable performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Looked confident and assured, thriving in his new role. Earned an assist to Gakpo for Liverpool's equaliser. He certainly kept his impressive run of form going.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Joel Matip - 8

Had a solid showing tonight and proved that he is able to play in this new Liverpool system, as Ibrahima Konate has done, brilliantly. Scored the winner for the Reds with a thumping header.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Bit of a sloppy start gifting the ball to Bowen but was quick to deny a big chance from Antonio just before half time. Not at all his greatest performance but also not his worst.

Andy Robertson - 7

Had some nice play with Curtis Jones on the left flank and got his assist for the second goal after a pinpoint delivery from the corner.

Fabinho - 7

Fabinho's form has certainly improved over recent weeks and tonight was no different. Perhaps could've done more to prevent the opener by closing down Paqueta, but a decent defensive display overall.

Jordan Henderson - 5

The skipper did not really provide enough intensity tonight and did not offer much going forward. Should have made more of an effort to close down Paqueta.

Curtis Jones - 7

Got himself stuck in and was a presence in the midfield battle tonight. Only drawback was that he seemed a bit too slow on the ball and often times killed the attack.

Diogo Jota - 5

After regaining form with a brace in his last two games, Jota had a quiet showing tonight. He missed some big chances and was rarely a threat going forward.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Salah was certainly kept quiet tonight but still enjoyed posing a bit of a threat to the West Ham backline with his pace and link-up play. He was often wasteful of possession however.

Cody Gakpo - 9

Was the spearhead of Liverpool's attack today and was everywhere. Winning the ball back, putting on a great passing display and of course scoring a wonderful goal, Cody Gakpo is looking like a great piece of business for the Reds. Subbed off at the 78th minute mark, Gakpo was understandably rested for the upcoming Spurs clash.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Substitutes:

Thiago Alcantara - 6

Evidently offered more to Liverpool's midfield than Henderson but was lucky to get away with the handball shout.

Luis Diaz - 7

Was a danger to the West Ham defence and certainly made an impact.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Did well to use his energy and pressurise the West Ham backline but did not have a lot of time to make much of an impact.

James Milner - 6

Only had a short cameo but did not put a foot wrong.