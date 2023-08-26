Jurgen Klopp calls Newcastle meeting ‘a proper game’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes his side down to St. James Park to face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in an enthralling meeting and a tough test for the Reds.

After a 5th-placed finish last season, Liverpool are looking to set the pace again and recapture their form from previous seasons, and a win and a draw from their opening two outings presents a solid beginning to the season, but to end August on a high, a third successive maximum at Newcastle would be ideal.

Challenges of Newcastle

Klopp spoke about the challenges expected when his side faces the Geordies, and he’ll hope his side can stamp their authority on the game.

“Newcastle are an incredibly strong team.” said Klopp

A trip to fortress St. James’ Park awaits Liverpool - (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

“(They) qualified for the Champions League, fully deserved. Super development under Eddie Howe, I have to say, smart business. I don’t want to miss anybody but probably the two standouts in this window: Tonali and Barnes. Really good business. Super-intense style, massive atmosphere there, so this is a tough one.”

”The speed they have is really good. Newcastle since last year at least, they don’t concede a lot but score. So that’s a proper game, and we tried since Sunday night to make sure that we are ready for it. That’s it.”

Mac Allister red card overturn a “massive relief”

An incandescent Mac Allister pleads against his overturned red card - (Photo: George Wood/GETTY Images)

With around half an hour remaining of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth last weekend, the game's biggest talking point occurred.

Ryan Christie of Bournemouth and Alexis Mac Allister seemingly went in for a 50-50 tackle with both going in for the ball, but Christie came out the worst of the two, and to the dismay of most inside Anfield, Mac Allister saw red.

After appeal, the red card was overturned during the week meaning the Argentine is now eligible to face Newcastle.

With Liverpool already having headaches with players due to be out, the return of the midfielder is certainly a weight off Klopp’s shoulders.

“It’s a massive relief.” Klopp states.

“I was not sure after the game. When I saw the pictures back I was pretty sure that it’s not a red card but that doesn’t mean then immediately that our appeal will be successful. I think we could make the point really clear and the pictures were pretty clear as well.

“You don’t have that a lot of times that pretty much everybody agrees that it isn’t a red card and should not be a red card. It’s a bit of a message early in the season as well. Yes, harsh tackles and stuff like this should always be punished, I absolutely support that 100 per cent. But it was not a harsh tackle, it was just a touch in the situation.

“How I said, it was for us on the day already tough enough to play then in the circumstances – around about 40 minutes with 10 men. We were obviously not prepared for that but we scored the third goal, which was very helpful. And then we had to fight through it.”

A defensive dilemma

With the news that Ibrahima Konate is likely to be out for tomorrow’s clash, Liverpool have to find a solution to the problem.

Players like Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah could be available for the Reds, and Klopp explains that he has no doubt whoever fills the void will be a good replacement.

“In an ideal world we have six, seven, eight centre-halves and cover for absolutely everything. No, we need to be lucky with injuries, there is no doubt about that. I have no doubt about the quality of the boys we have.

“We have with Jarell Quansah, a super-talented player as well here available. So, in this moment we are covered but it is not dreamland where you can be prepared for absolutely each situation.

“We had to learn that in the past as well a couple of times. We will try to do our absolute best to have a squad for next week, a squad for us where we can react on pretty much everything.”